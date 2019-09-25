Camp teaches youth to be leaders

Woodwark's Rachel Hutchinson and Cannonvale's Tegan Ganter are taking part in the PCYC Queensland State Youth Leadership Program this week.

Woodwark's Rachel Hutchinson and Cannonvale's Tegan Ganter are taking part in the PCYC Queensland State Youth Leadership Program this week. Contributed

TWO local teenagers are learning about being leaders at a camp in southern Queensland this week.

Rachel Hutchinson, from Woodwark, and Cannonvale's Tegan Ganter are taking part in level one of a PCYC Queensland State Youth Leadership Program (SYLP) at Bornhoffen Leadership Development Centre at Natural Bridge.

The SYLP program is a multi-stage personal development, leadership development and community development training program designed for young people involved with PCYC branches throughout the state.

Rachel and Tegan are participating in the program, due to their involvement in the Whitsunday PCYC youth management team 'The Wild Ones'.

Whitsunday PCYC branch manager Sergeant Billy Li said the week-long leadership training camp, being held this week, provides tools and activities to develop participants into leaders.

Sgt Li said at SYLP participants take part in theory sessions and workshops and then have the chance to put that theory into practice during activities.

"They definitely have fun and have a chance to make a lot of like-minded friends from around the state, but the main program outcome is their intentional growth and development as a leader, and that doesn't happen by chance,” he said.

Sgt Li said the local PCYC encouraged all of their participants in the Youth Management Team to take part in a SYLP camp at some stage if possible.

"They come back as a different person,” he said.

"They learn so much from the program and meet new friends.

"It's something quite exciting.”

Sgt Li said there were three levels of the program that people aged 12-17 years could graduate through.

This week's camp in the level one - entry level - and includes adventurous and group activities.

Level two has similar activities, but is more advanced.

Those who graduate from this level take on bigger roles within youth management teams at their local PCYC.

Level three - the highest level - takes the top-of-the-class participants from level two and has a strong focuses on leadership, including getting top-class facilitators to teach the youth these skills.

"The program offers young people a chance to step out of their comfort zone, challenge themselves and practice being who they want to be,” Sgt Li said.