Campaign of giving helps from head to mistletoe

ELF ACTION: Rotary Airlie Beach and St Vincent de Paul were on hand, on Tuesday, to distribute the 123 gifts collected under the Ray White Whitsunday Christmas tree, as part of the A Little Ray of Giving campaign. (From left) Jan Branch and Lane Telford, from St Vincent de Paul, Merewyn Wright, Rotary Airlie Beach, Zoe skinner, Ray White Whitsunday, and Denise Norder, Rotary Airlie Beach. PHOTO:

SOME people need a helping hand at Christmas and one Whitsundays business is doing its best to spread the festive spirit.

Ray White Whitsunday, in partnership with Rotary Airlie Beach, has run its annual A Little Ray of Giving community campaign, collecting gifts for those doing it tough, both in our region and further afield.

This year a record 123 gifts were donated by the community and Ray White staff, who have all dug deep.

The pile of goodies under the Christmas tree grew daily during December, with toys, books, dolls and even bicycles and skateboards appearing, all wrapped by Ray White staff.

On Tuesday, it was time to hand the gifts over to Rotary Airlie Beach and St Vincent de Paul, for distribution to those needing a helping hand this festive season.

“This is the sixth year that we have been part of A Little Ray of Giving and it is our biggest year yet with the collection of 123 gifts,” Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale said.

“Once the Christmas tree went up, we encouraged everyone to embrace the season of giving and bring in a gift for those less fortunate.”

Ray White Whitsunday office manager Zoe Skinner said it was a simple and extremely rewarding way of putting a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas.

“Just a small gift can make the biggest difference to families who are struggling at an expensive time of year,” she said.

Mrs Skinner said Ray White had run the annual A Little Ray of Giving initiative in Australia and New Zealand since 2012, with more than 11,000 gifts collected to date.