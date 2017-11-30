Campaigner deflated, but not giving up

Bill Bates has taken his message on the road to help drum up interest and support.

POLITICIANS' post- election calls for a breakaway North Queensland state is bitter-sweet rhetoric to the ears of Cairns' retiree Bill Bates.

Long before the election highlighted the divide between Brisbane and the regions, Mr Bates was on a solo crusade to drum up support for a split-state referendum.

His self-funded odyssey took him on a statewide signature hunt, from Cairns to Brisbane - including a stop in the Whitsundays - and then north-west with his customised trailer in tow, deep into the heart of Katter country.

But despite the election's groundswell of support for a stronger regional voice, Mr Bates' e-petition has elicited just shy of 600 signatures , well short of the 10,000 required to spark parliamentary debate.

"I've found that they're quite happy to whinge about Brisbane but they're just not actually going to do anything,” said Mr Bates, who is hoping for an influx of support before his petition's December 15 deadline.

Mr Bates said his cause would be helped by the growing federal rift between the National Party and the Liberals.