Menu
Login
News

Campaigner deflated, but not giving up

Bill Bates has taken his message on the road to help drum up interest and support.
Bill Bates has taken his message on the road to help drum up interest and support. Mike Richards GLA251017BILL

POLITICIANS' post- election calls for a breakaway North Queensland state is bitter-sweet rhetoric to the ears of Cairns' retiree Bill Bates.

Long before the election highlighted the divide between Brisbane and the regions, Mr Bates was on a solo crusade to drum up support for a split-state referendum.

His self-funded odyssey took him on a statewide signature hunt, from Cairns to Brisbane - including a stop in the Whitsundays - and then north-west with his customised trailer in tow, deep into the heart of Katter country.

But despite the election's groundswell of support for a stronger regional voice, Mr Bates' e-petition has elicited just shy of 600 signatures , well short of the 10,000 required to spark parliamentary debate.

"I've found that they're quite happy to whinge about Brisbane but they're just not actually going to do anything,” said Mr Bates, who is hoping for an influx of support before his petition's December 15 deadline.

Mr Bates said his cause would be helped by the growing federal rift between the National Party and the Liberals.

Topics:  north queensland petition qld election 2017

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Dancers set for huge Beauty and the Beast production

Dancers set for huge Beauty and the Beast production

MORE than 140 dancers will tread the boards of the Proserpine State High School stage in a lavish interpretation of the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast.

Paddlers rising to the top

SEASON'S END: Outrigger Whitsunday awards at Shingley Beach on Sunday.

Golden year for Outrigger Whitsunday

'I can't win': Taha

FAMILY CAMPAIGNERS: Sasha, Darin, Bronwyn and Aiden Taha at the St Catherine's Catholic College booth in Proserpine on election day.

Bronwyn Taha has conceded she will not win the seat of Whitsunday.

Whitsundays mega mansion sells for $16 million

AIRLIE ICON: Whitsunday's most expensive house has sold for a rumoured $16 million.

AFTER more than two years on the market Mandalay House has been sold

Local Partners