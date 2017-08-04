Campdraft fever at showgrounds

MORE than 300 riders are preparing to take part in next weekend's Whitsunday Australian Stock Horse Branch annual campdraft at the Proserpine Showground.

Whitsunday Branch promotions officer Davina Linneweber said there were 700 nominations over nine categories, including male and female riders.

"It's any man's game ... or any women's game,” she joked.

Mrs Linneweber said campdraft get-togethers were popular because of the great atmosphere.

She said many families would organise to meet up with each other at events.

"It's a recreation thing for a lot of our primary producers.”

Competitors are expected to meet at the Proserpine Showgrounds this year from as far as Ingham, Rockhampton and far west as Clermont.

Mrs Linneweber said the logistics involved in organising the event had been "massive” as the grass of the main arena needed to be converted into a fully functional campdraft arena, complete with loading ramps and working back yards.

She said about 1000 head of cattle would be transported for the event, with some travelling up to an 80km round trip.

"This year, on the back of Cyclone Debbie, our wonderful cattle donors have not hesitated in offering up their cattle along with the many businesses who have donated and provided sponsorship and support,” she said.

On the Saturday and Sunday mornings, horse sports events will be organised for children.

No pre-registration needed. Nomination payments for the main events have been collected in a prize pool, and prize money, trophy buckles and a prize for an overall winner will be awarded. The event was postponed from this weekend due to weather.