Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The slashing of maximum camper numbers at Teewah Beach has been called a “kneejerk” reaction by a Rainbow Beach tourism operator, who says the beach’s length means social isolation should not be an issue. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
The slashing of maximum camper numbers at Teewah Beach has been called a “kneejerk” reaction by a Rainbow Beach tourism operator, who says the beach’s length means social isolation should not be an issue. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DECISION to slash Teewah Beach campsite numbers to 500 in response to the pandemic has been criticised as a "knee-jerk reaction".

Cooloola Coast Beach Traders owner Martine Lokan was surprised to discover the number of available sites at Inskip Point and Teewah were slashed yesterday from an earlier cap of 1200.

RELATED

* Coronavirus: More Gympie events shut in face of pandemic

* Gympie Show's heartbreaking coronavirus announcement

"I understand why Inskip is capped," she said. "But Teewah … is a 15km stretch of open beach with fresh air. People are spaced out."

"It's a kneejerk reaction to an area that is the perfect spot to come and escape the virus."

The loss of so many campers would hurt the coast's economy, and the next big break was not until Christmas.

Campers numbers have been cut to a maximum of 500 people each day at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Campers numbers have been cut to a maximum of 500 people each day at Teewah Beach. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The decison also troubled given Easter weekend numbers had been kept well above 500.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife's website shows Teewah's maximum capacity on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 is 1200 each day. Easter Sunday's cap sits at 959.

A Department of Environment and science spokeswoman said the State was "aware of the restrictions placed on gatherings during this critical time. We are working out how we can best manage this, and we will notify campers with any updates,".

"The Department continues to monitor and receive guidance from the Government in relation to COVID-19 health and safety information.

"Campers with Easter and school holiday bookings are urged to check regularly updated information published on the Department's website including Park Alerts for any changes to park camping arrangements. "

coronavirus pandemic rainbow beach state government teewah beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An expert adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until at least October, with predictions we'll have two million cases of COVID-19...

        • 20th Mar 2020 5:42 AM
        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland crackdown as school absences soar

        Church services cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread

        premium_icon Church services cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread

        News One Reverend is working hard to find a virtual solution to continue worship...

        Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        premium_icon Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        Travel Flights to and from Mackay slashed as airlines move to cut costs in the wake of...