A rolled camper trailer is blocking traffic on the Bruce Highway near Kuttabul. Photo: Ashley Pillhofer

A rolled camper trailer is blocking traffic on the Bruce Highway near Kuttabul. Photo: Ashley Pillhofer

UPDATE: The camper trailer which rolled on the Bruce Highway has now been cleared.

INITIAL: A CAMPER trailer on its side is blocking the northbound lane on the Bruce Highway.

The incident occurred about 12.30pm near Hampden State School, about 5km south of Kuttabul.

It is understood there were no injuries.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the lane would be cleared soon as a tow truck was on scene.