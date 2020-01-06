Campers lend helping hand to lost baby turtles

Beaconsfield residents Phillip Davis and Jeannette Davis discovered these turtle hatchlings at their Smalleys Beach campsite after lights confused the turtles.

AFTER hatching from their Smalleys Beach nest, two baby turtles in a desperate scurry found themselves in the centre of a busy campsite.

The surprised campers, Beaconsfield residents Phillip Davis and Jeannette Davis said they had never seen turtle hatchlings before at Cape Hillsborough National Park, let alone have them wander onto their mats.

“They looked like a plate had wandered up to the campsite,” Ms Davis said.

The tiny turtles likely mistook the Davis’s campsite lamp for the moon, causing the two hatchlings to crawl away from the ocean.

Ms Davis said they were forced to pick up the determined turtles, to return them to the beach.

While it is never recommended to handle baby turtles, Mackay and District Turtle Watch spokeswoman Fay Griffin said in this extraordinary circumstance, the campers may have done the right thing.

“We really don’t want them handling the hatchlings,” Ms Griffin said, “(but) in a situation like that we’re going to lose them”

“They were going to end up in the camp area. They had to be picked up”

With turtles often confusing street lights for the guiding moon, Ms Griffin said it was a huge problem.

If residents found a hatchling disorientated she advised people to turn off the lights and carefully take the hatchlings to a halfway point on the beach, so they could still make their own way to the water.

Ms Griffin said it was important to let the turtles make their own way to the ocean, as it would help in the magnetic imprinting that allowed them to return decades later to nest.

“Don’t put them in the water. It’s the worst thing you can do,” she said.

In the past people have tried to guide baby turtles back to the water using lights, but Ms Griffin said this could confuse the turtles and damage the hatchlings’ eyes.

Co-ordination with Mackay Regional Council had removed many of the “problem lights” that interfered with the baby turtles’ hatching process, Ms Griffin said.

The Beaconsfield couple said they would treasure their time with the turtles.

The next morning, Mr Davis said they found the turtle’s empty nest surrounded with the telltale tracks of hundreds of hatchlings’ siblings heading towards the water.

“It was beautiful,” Mr Davis said.

“I never expected to see something like that. It’s amazing.”