Campervans destroyed in ‘fireball’
Crime

Campervans destroyed in ‘fireball’

by Sarah Matthews
30th Jul 2019 12:17 PM
MULTIPLE campervans have been destroyed after becoming engulfed in fire at a sale yard in the Moreton Bay region on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to a commercial property fire in Clontarf at 8.50pm to find multiple campervans "well-involved" in fire.

Burwood Terrace, Clontarf Emergency services are on scene of a reported explosion and large fire. 🎥: Peter

Posted by Moreton Alert on Monday, 29 July 2019

One resident told media of a "really loud boom" shortly before seeing a fireball engulf the campervans.

Multiple campervans have been destroyed by fire at a yard in Clontarf, north of Brisbane. Picture: 9 News Queensland
"We heard this really loud boom, then we saw a massive fireball go up through the trees," he told media.

"There were gas bottles going off and more very loud bangs.

"The fire singed one side of the tree, which spat up all the embers from the sticks and leaves it burnt and threw it all up into the air.

Multiple campervans have been destroyed by fire at a yard in Clontarf, north of Brisbane. Picture: 9 News Queensland
A Queensland Fire spokesman said four crews attended the scene and the fires were extinguished by 9.40pm.

No one was injured in the fire but police are treating the incident as suspicious.

An investigation into how the fire started is expected to be undertaken.

