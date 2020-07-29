Can St Pat’s take their good form on the road to TCC?

St Patrick's College player Brady Hazeldine touches down in the corner for a try in St Pat's big 40-6 win over The Rockhampton Grammar School.

ST PATRICK’S College will take their schoolboys rugby league show on the road today, when they travel to Rockhampton to face The Cathedral College.

The Daily Mercury will livestream the match, beginning at 3.30pm.

Chad Buckby’s men are coming off a dominant 40-6 win over The Rockhampton Grammar School last week, which cemented their place in the Aaron Payne Cup.

Now the real stuff begins.

After impressing on their home deck, St Pat’s will have to prove they can put it together away from home today.

Mackay State High School’s big loss to Kirwan yesterday showed how tough a task road trips will be in this year’s competition.

But Buckby says his group is taking the trip away as a positive.

“The boys are super excited to be getting on a bus. They’re pumped,” he said.

“Motivation isn’t a problem and we certainly won’t be using it as an excuse.”

With a hitout and big win already under their belts, the longer road St Pat’s took to the Aaron Payne Cup could prove a positive against TCC today.

They already have a benchmark, whereas their rivals are yet to play a competitive match.

“That certainly helps,” Buckby said.

“We took a lot of confidence in our attacking shape (last week). We’re hoping for a dry track so that hopefully a few more of those passes stick and we can give them some trouble.”

Buckby coached a handful of the TCC starters in last year’s Capricornia representative team – so he has a fair idea of what St Pat’s will come up against.

“I know they’ll be very strong through the forwards,” he said.

“They’ll be a good team that’s coached well. They’ll be quality.”

Wednesday, July 29 –

The Cathedral College v St Pat’s Mackay – 2.30pm (CC) and 3.30pm (AP)