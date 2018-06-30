Can you answer all 50 of these brain busters?

Can you be a genius like Albert Einstein and answer all 50 of these questions?

How good is your general knowledge? We've got 50 brain busting questions to cut your teeth on.

The answers are right at the bottom of the article.

1. In Polo, what is a period of play called?

2. Who was the first woman Prime Minister of Israel.

3. Which country has both the equator and the Tropic of Capricorn pass through it?

4. What Roman Emperor was once captured by pirates and held for ransom?

5. What was the screen name of Lee Yuen Kam?

6. Which scientist was born the year Galileo died?

7. Who was the Austrian musician who composed the famous waltz On the Beautiful, Blue Danube in 1866?

8. The term Baroque means bizarre or irregular. True or false?

9. What mythological beast has the head of a man, the body of a lion, and the tail and feet of a dragon?

10. Which planet is covered by clouds of sulphuric acid?

11. In what sport would one find an Albion round?

12. Which country was the first to give women the right to vote?

13. Which two countries are joined by the Bridge of No Return?

14. How many of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still exist?

15. What position does Harry Potter play on his Quidditch team?

16. For whom is the Fahrenheit system of temperature measurement named?

17. What is the highest attainable male voice in music called?

18. Who started work on the cathedral La Sagrada Familia in 1882?

19. In Greek mythology, who was the goddess of the rainbow?

20. Which planet orbits the Sun four times in the time it takes the Earth to go round once?

21. Who ran the first four-minute mile?

22. Which politician described Russia as "A puzzle within a mystery, wrapped up in an enigma"?

23. Where was the greatest difference between annual high and low temperatures recorded?

24. On what island did ancient Greek civilization originate?

25. In what movie would you hear: "Leave the gun. Take the cannoli."?

26. In which field did Marie Curie and her daughter Irene-Joliot Curie both win the Nobel Prize?

27. Which composer wrote 27 piano songs,

23 string quartets, 35 violin sonatas and more than 50 symphonies?

28. Who painted Guernica in 1937?

29. According to Norse legend, what animals pulled Thor's chariot across the sky?

30. Which is the largest moon in the solar system?

31. How many points is required for a win in association croquet?

32. Who was the German diplomat and statesman known as the Iron Chancellor?

33. Which is the largest borough in New York City?

34. What historic event took place in Rome in 64 AD?

35. Who sang the theme song from Titanic?

36. Who said, "God does not play dice with the universe"?

37. Which singer's real name is Annie Mae Bullock?

38. Who painted The Birth of Venus?

39. Who was the ancient Greek god of dreams?

40. Where is the chromosphere?

41. What player was the first to win five straight Wimbledon tennis titles?

42. Which politician created the British Police Force?

43. What natural wonder of the world is named after aviator Jimmy Angel?

44. How many years did the Peloponnesian War last?

45. What was Tom Cruise's character's nickname in Top Gun?

46. How long does it take light from the sun to reach the Earth?

47. Which English rock group had a stage show that often ended up with them destroying their instruments?

48. Which famous modern American artist also became a celebrated film maker?

49. The Colossus of Rhodes (ancient wonder of the world) was said to be which sun god?

50. Which planet takes almost 30 Earth years to orbit the sun?

THE ANSWERS TO ALL THESE QUESTIONS ARE BELOW:

1 - A chukka. 2 - Golda Meir. 3 - Brazil. 4 - Julius Caesar. 5 - Bruce Lee. 6 - Isaac Newton. 7 - Johann Strauss (the younger). 8 - True. 9 - A Manticore. 10 - Venus.

11 - Archery. 12 - New Zealand. 13 - North Korea and South Korea. 14 - 1. The Great Pyramid of Giza. 15 - Seeker. 26 - Daniel Fahrenheit, a German physicist. 17 - Alto. 18 - Antonio Gaudi. 19 - Iris. 20 - Mercury.

21 - Roger Bannister. 22 - Winston Churchill. 23 - Russia. 24 - Crete. 25 - The Godfather. 26 - Chemistry. 27 - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 28 - Pablo Picasso. 29 - Two goats. 30 - Ganymede.

31 - 26. 32 - Otto von Bismarck. 33 - Queens. 34 - Rome burned. 35 - Celine Dion. 36 - Albert Einstein. 37 - Tina Turner. 38 - Sandro Botticelli. 39 - Morpheus. 40 - The Sun.

41 - Bjorn Borg. 42 - Robert Peel. 43 - Angel Falls. 44 - 27 years. 45 - Maverick. 46 - Eight minutes. 47 - The Who. 48 -Andy Warhol. 49 - Helios. 50 - Saturn.