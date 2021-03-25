Can you help police solve these Mackay Whitsunday crimes?

Between break and enters and car theft, police have got their work cut out for them, especially when some lazy thieves are combining the two.

Some thieves tried to drown the evidence while others attempted to set it on fire.

See if you can help Mackay police in solving these crimes.

A fired up getaway

This thief took a getaway car during a burglary in Broomsdyke Drive at Beaconsfield.

The burglary took place between 9pm on March 20 and 10am on March 21 when the thief gained entry to the home and stole the keys from a kitchen bench.

The thief drove the 2005 Mitsubishi Pajero from the address and police found the car about 10am Wednesday March 23 on Riverside Drive in Cremorne, where it was set alight.

Police said the vehicle was destroyed in the fire.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the burglary or stolen car to contact them.

Police tape. Picture: Supplied

Long drive off a short ramp

The mystery of the stolen and dumped Camry is yet to be solved.

A passerby discovered the white Toyota Camry sedan submerged in the creek at McCready Boat Ramp in Andergrove on Tuesday March 23.

Police said the owner was unaware the car had been stolen until they received a call from Mackay police to inform them of its sunken whereabouts.

Police suspect the sedan was stolen between 4pm Monday March 22 and 10am the next day.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to police as soon as possible.

A car found submerged near the McCready’s Creek boat ramp in Andergrove. Picture: Lillian Watkins

More stories:

Former employee assaults security guard at popular pub



Bowen boy facing burglary charge over home break-in



Getaway car supplied



A resident in Bowen’s Pilcher Place was robbed on Wednesday night with thieves helping themselves to the resident’s car.

Police suspect the thieves entered the home through a closed but unlocked front door between 10pm Wednesday March 24 and 6am Thursday March 25.

The thieves were able to find the keys for a 2019 Mazda CX-5 station wagon and stole the car.

Police are yet to find the vehicle or those responsible.

Be on the lookout for registration number 775ZEZ.

Queensland Police Service's message to car owners. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Flying between cars

Police are appealing to the public for information that could help identify thieves involved in multiple break and enter of vehicles in Proserpine.

On Friday March 15, unknown individuals were seen breaking into multiple cars at the Proserpine airport between 3.30am and 4am before leaving in a grey sedan down Lascelles Road towards the Bruce Highway.

The second incidence occurred on Sunday March 21 where a grey Subaru pulled up at Sarina service station where the drive was seen paying for fuel a little before 5am.

The grey Subaru was bearing stolen number plates with the registration 699WVY.

The Subaru was later seen travelling north at Balberra where the alleged vehicle was involved in an evade police offence, speeding into Mackay.

CCTV footage of the suspect at a Sarina service station. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Big movers

A white 2013 model Iveco truck was stolen from Bannister Street in South Mackay between the hours of 6pm on February 27 and 11am on February 28.

The truck was later found on Gravinos road in Greenmount on March 1, but the identity of the thief is still unknown.

Police are appealing to the public for help.

“Anyone who may have information about the original offence or the dumping of the truck on Gravinos Road is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible,” Mackay Police said.

A picture of the stolen Iveco truck. Picture: Queensland Police Service

If you have information regarding any of these crimes, call Queensland police on 131 444 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.