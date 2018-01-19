Can you help us find the owner?

THIS 'Red brand' board was found by an Airlie beach resident as they were travelling through the Whitsunday passage at about 11am yesterday.

When the finder returned to shore the paddle board has been handed to the Whitsunday water police and it is being treated as found property.

Lost property in Airlie.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said once police are satisfied that ownership has been confirmed - the board will be returned.

"Tilt of the hat to the Airlie Beach resident for their honesty,” he said.

If you have any information about who the owner of the board may be, please call the Whitsunday water police on 4967 7222 (not a 24 hour section) or the Whitsunday police station on 4948 8888.

The police reference number is QP1800112552.