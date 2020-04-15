Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.
Health

Canberra records third coronavirus death

15th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

A woman aged in her 60s who travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the third Canberra resident to die from coronavirus.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the ACT in the past 24 hours, with the total remaining at 103.

Some 77 people have recovered from the disease, two people remain in hospital and the rest are self-isolating at home.

The woman's death takes the national toll to 63.

Originally published as Canberra records third coronavirus death

More Stories

canberra coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doctor’s surgery ‘safer than Woolworths and Bunnings’

        premium_icon Doctor’s surgery ‘safer than Woolworths and Bunnings’

        Health A Whitsunday GP is urging residents to keep up their regular doctor’s visits despite COVID-19.

        Whitsunday house parties lead to hefty COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon Whitsunday house parties lead to hefty COVID-19 fines

        Crime Whitsunday police issued six COVID-19 fines this week – find out what for

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education Claims students will suffer from schooling hiatus slammed by Union

        Collinsville’s mobile dental service temporarily suspended

        premium_icon Collinsville’s mobile dental service temporarily suspended

        News The Royal Flying Doctor Service have announced the temporary suspension of all...