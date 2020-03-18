Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The full impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry is starting to become clear, with more than 50 events already cancelled in the past week.
The full impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry is starting to become clear, with more than 50 events already cancelled in the past week.
Travel

Cancellations smash $1 billion a year state events industry

by Jeremy Pierce
18th Mar 2020 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE full impact of the coronavirus on the Queensland tourism industry is starting to become clear, with more than 50 events already cancelled in the past week.

The spread of the disease and the associated travel bans decimated the state's events industry, worth more than $1 billion a year to the Queensland economy.

Events supported by Tourism and Events Queensland alone generated almost $900 million for the industry last year.

Speaking on Wednesday, Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones conceded that 56 TEQ-supported events have already been cancelled in the past week.

"We are working with those proponents to ensure that we are best-placed for when the economy rebounds," she said.

"If their events cannot go ahead this year, we hope we will be able to stage them next year.

"What we want to minimise is not having these events next year when hopefully the economy is back up and running and the restrictions put in place by the national cabinet are lifted."

Included in the dozens of events already cancelled for the coming weeks and months is the World Science Festival Brisbane, the Corona Open international surfing competition, Gold Coast Laughs Festival as well as any looming gathering that had hoped to attract more than 500 people.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics tourism travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five good news stories you might have missed during COVID-19

        premium_icon Five good news stories you might have missed during COVID-19

        Life We're more than aware of how hard it can be to hear so much dark news, we feel it too. Here are five local and global stories that are sure to make you smile.

        Feeling lucky? CQ expert’s COVID-19 gambling warning

        premium_icon Feeling lucky? CQ expert’s COVID-19 gambling warning

        News Virus could make gambling ‘more popular but problematic’.

        CORONAVIRUS: Whitsunday sports face lengthy stop times

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Whitsunday sports face lengthy stop times

        Sport Find out the current status of your favourite sport in the region

        'Inevitable': Bowen doctor responds to coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon 'Inevitable': Bowen doctor responds to coronavirus crisis

        News A local doctor has called for residents to use commonsense and take necessary...