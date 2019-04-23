Candidate leaves 'best job in world' to vie for Dawson seat

Lachlan Queenan will today announce his candidacy as an independent in the tightly contested Dawson electorate.

Lachlan Queenan will today announce his candidacy as an independent in the tightly contested Dawson electorate. Rachel Lang

AN AIRLIE Beach professional mariner is confident he is the right person to take the helm of the Dawson electorate in the coming Federal Election.

The professional mariner said he was leaving the best job in the world to enter the grim realm of politics.

But he is confident he is ready for the challenge. He said "someone has to step up and shape up against these blokes”

Today Mr Queenan said he was "put(ting) my money where my mouth is” by paying the $2000 bill required to lodge his nomination with the Australian Electoral Commission .

His application to the AEC is cutting it fine, with candidate nominations closing at noon today.

The former member of the Liberal-National Party left the party one month ago in disgust. He said there was "lots of dead wood that needs to go” from the party.

Mr Queenan said there were too many people in his former party working for their own personal gain, rather than in the public interest.

He said "I know the party is in trouble. The major political parties are all in trouble”

Mr Queenan said it was time the LNP lost a few seats, and the first to go should be Dawson.

The independent candidate is confident he can wrestle the seat from three-term political incumbent, George Christensen.

Mr Queenan said his politics did not differ greatly from his former party, but he said he was looking to change how policies and politics is discussed in Dawson and Canberra.

He said "we've had enough about Barnaby 's baby and George's girlfriend. It's time we discussed policy”.

"The region can do better. Our region can do better. Our country can do better.”

When asked why he was running Mr Queenan said he had always had a passion for people and politics.

Mr Queenan has harboured his political ambitions for more than a year.

In November 2017, he appealed to the courts to not list a drink driving conviction as it would help him pursue his "passionate dream” of a political career if a conviction wasn't recorded for the offence.

Mr Queenan recorded a reading of 0.102 at Hungry Jacks on Shute Harbour Rd. He was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $650 with a conviction recorded.

Magistrate Simon Young told Mr Queenan that the recorded conviction would have a disproportionate impact on his employment since "Nelson Mandela had a conviction recorded and had a very healthy and high-profile political career.”