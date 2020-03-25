Menu
Lachlan Queenan will run for the Division 2 seat in the upcoming council elections.
Candidate responds to claims of polling booth police visit

Laura Thomas
25th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
A DIVISION 2 candidate in the upcoming Whitsunday Regional Council election has addressed social media speculation that police visited a polling booth last week.

Claims were made on social media that police were seen at the early polling centre at Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

However, the candidates in question, Lachlan Queenan (Division 2) and Jess Kelly (Division 1), said the police officers were at the polling booth to vote, not to attend an incident.

Mr Queenan said he was involved in an unrelated "heated" conversation with a member of the public about policies on tourism and a need for more support in the tourism industry.

He said the police who were voting approached him during the conversation to make sure everything was under control, but no further action was taken.

The Whitsunday Times also contacted Whitsunday Police who reported there was no record of police attending an incident at the polling booths last week.

Whitsunday Times

