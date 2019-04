SEVERAL Dawson candidate election signs in Airlie Beach have been vandalised overnight.

At least four George Christensen signs on Shute Harbour Rd between Jubilee Pocket and Cannonvale have had the words 'Reef killer' stencilled across his face in paint.

At least two United Australia Party signs on the same road between Airlie Beach and Cannonvale have also had the words crossed out so they are no longer able to be read.