Council candidates will no longer be able to canvass polling booths.
News

Candidates banned from polling places

Laura Thomas
21st Mar 2020 10:01 AM
EARLY polling centres will be uncharacteristically quiet this week as candidates and their campaigners across the state will no longer be allowed to canvass polling places.

The Queensland Electoral Commission announced the move yesterday in a bid to increase public health safety amid concerns of coronavirus.

While how-to-vote cards may be displayed inside polling places, the candidates and their campaigners will not be permitted to stand outside and approach incoming voters.

In a media release, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the change would minimise static interaction and be in the best health interests of attendees at early polling and election day booths.

ECQ Commissioner Pat Vidgen said the ban would also reassure voters that heading to the polling booth would be as quick a process as possible.

This comes after the candidates’ forum was cancelled last week due to extended voting hours.

The election is still due to go ahead on March 28 and early voting centres will be open today and throughout next week.

As of 5pm on March 20, the ECQ reported more than 95,000 electors across the state had cast their vote, bringing the total number of early voters to over 500,000.

For information on early voting centres in the Whitsundays, click here.

