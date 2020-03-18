Candidates forum cancelled and extended voting hours

The Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce’s council candidates’ forum has been cancelled due to extended early voting hours. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

The Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce’s council candidates’ forum has been cancelled due to extended early voting hours. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

THE Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce’s council candidates’ forum has been cancelled due to extended early voting hours.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said the forum would not go ahead as candidates would instead be campaigning at pre-polling booths across the region.

Mr Milostic said he was still exploring whether the event would be rescheduled but had not made any plans yet.

This comes as the Queensland Electoral Commission yesterday announced extended early voting hours.

Early voting will now take place from 9am to 5pm this Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 9am to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents will also be able to lodge their early vote this Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Next week, early voting will be open from 9am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 9am to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday.

On election day itself, polls will be open from 8am to 6pm.

For a list of early voting locations and measures being taken by the ECQ to help prevent the spread of coronavirus click here.