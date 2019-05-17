Candidates pledge support after funding cut to vital service

AFTER operating the only emergency crisis relief program in the region since 2006, the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre is facing an uncertain future.

The centre has been the recipient of federal funding since the crisis program was established 13 years, ago but from 2020 that will no longer be the case as it was unsuccessful in last year's tender process.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre is the only crisis service in the Proserpine and Cannonvale region, and executive officer Rebecca Woods said the loss of funding would hurt those in need.

"Without this funding people are going to be coming to us for help and we are going to have to turn them away because we will no longer have the resources,” Ms Woods said.

"This is going to put people at risk of missing out on essential care. The bottom line is, people here will be worse off.”

Federal funding has been allocated to both St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army in the Whitsundays, but neither of these organisations provide emergency crisis assistance.

Under a Labor Federal Government, Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan said the Liberal's funding cuts would be reversed.

The program would receive a lifeline of $140,000 committed over four years from a total of $400,000 for organisations in Dawson, but this would fall $5000 short a year from what was previously received.

Ms Woods said the centre reached out to Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen but did not receive a response.

Mr Christensen told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian he would ensure there would be no reduction of crisis funding in the Whitsundays region.

"I will be working hard to make sure the neighbourhood centre is able to continue to provide their crisis service and that there are no cuts to emergency relief funding in the Whitsundays,” Mr Christensen said.

"I would prefer the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre retain their funding, and to see them grow because they provide an important service.

"I'll be speaking with the minister's office to ensure the centre's funding is expanding so it can cover what seems to be an unmet need.”