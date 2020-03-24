CANDIDATES RESPOND: Helping the region through COVID-19

THE Whitsunday Regional Council election is only days away, and with headlines dominated by stories of coronavirus we thought it was important to get our candidates’ take on how they would support the region through this tough time.

DIVISION 1

Jan Clifford.

JAN CLIFFORD

“It is really about treating each individual business sector differently, and within council’s limited capacity how we deal with a displaced workforce.

We are going to see serious shortages of farm workers who will be in high demand so training, in the short-term, hospitality workers in farm skills, perhaps even help Whitsunday Transit run buses daily to deliver a workforce to farms.

There will be a need for council to use its major tourism asset, Whitsunday Coast airport, to reconnect with the tourism and travel industries.

If, at the end of the day, council can help stimulate flights, this is the best we can do for tourism within our limited scope, and we can lobby government at all levels to support the jobs and small business which is the lifeblood of our economy.”

Jess Kelly.

JESS KELLY

“Coronavirus may have consequences far beyond what our community anticipate. Being proactive, forward thinking and following safety recommendations will help all of us to plan for and work through the unknown. In order to support the region, I will:

• Work with state and federal governments and inform the community of benefits available.

• Make ALL local government purchases local in order to help keep our money local.

• Put measures in place to check on elderly and those most vulnerable.

• Ensure disaster centres are ready and available for worse case scenarios.

• Fight to increase bus services to cater for the social distancing required to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

• Put a hold on rate payments and abolish penalty interest payments for late payments.

• Have more involvement in promoting our region domestically.”

Mark Yore

MARK YORE

“Two of our four industries, agriculture and tourism, will be profoundly affected with a huge drop in tourism demand and labour shortages in seasonal agriculture.

So here are some suggestions where council can make a real difference:

– Bus transport subsidies to take residents between low-work and high-demand areas;

– Rate relief for local businesses;

– Reduce council payment terms from 30 days to seven days after invoice for local suppliers;

– Increased funding for tourism advertising within Australia;

– Examine all fees and charges and remove or reduce those that impede job creation;

– Pause all council enforcement activities except for the worst breaches. Parking across two disability spaces will still get you a ticket, overstaying the time limit by half an hour won’t.

Council is going to have to work effectively with federal and state governments to target relief, forgoing some revenue and making some very tough decisions on expenditure.”

DIVISION 2

Heidi Ward.

HEIDI WARD

“I would like to be there to support and ensure people get the correct information from the health minister along with rollouts and support from state and federal government. One could also presume the Whitsunday disaster plan should be put into action to help the community recover. We have to remember we are all in this together and to support and help one another through this atrocious time.

People in all divisions will need assistance. We can’t always have what we want and this current pandemic is probably the biggest wake-up call that the world, not just our region, has ever seen. It is time for practicality and common sense working together as a whole and offering kindness and assistance wherever humanly possible.”

Al Grundy

AL GRUNDY

“I have been working on the likely business impacts of the virus for over a month, including writing letters and meeting with ministers and senior policy advisers. Two weeks ago relaxation of management charges to marine tourism operators was announced just 4 days after I spoke with the Tourism Minister. Last week I wrote to Mr Christensen and quote “we need front end support to businesses to keep the doors open … so we have some businesses left to re-establish after this. Freeze bank loans, freeze January quarter government charges”. Thankfully this week the PM has started to announce financial support programs across all small and medium businesses.

I will also advocate for all including sole traders, pensioners and the unemployed through this unprecedented challenge.

Once we start to move into recovery phase, my 20+ years of marketing within Australia and Internationally will be invaluable for the Whitsundays.”

Lachlan Queenan.

LACHLAN QUEENAN

“To support the region through this disaster, I would ensure council continues to provide the essential services necessary to the people. I would ensure we don’t waste ratepayers’ money.

I would use my experience in the tourism industry to ensure when we get the opportunity to trade again, we are in the right place to take the Whitsundays back to the world!

Australians are resilient and we will all get through this if we all stick together. I want to ensure that we have a seat and a voice at the table.”

DIVISION 3

John Collins

JOHN COLLINS

“The Whitsunday region will take some time to recover from the impacts of coronavirus and if re-elected, I will push for waived fees and charges for businesses where possible, reduce parking fees to encourage locals and visitors to shop local and work closely with council’s economic development team on initiatives to help rebuild our region to ensure future prosperity for the Whitsundays as a great place to live, work, play and invest.”

Brian Skead.

BRIAN SKEAD

“As a community, we are heading into uncharted waters as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.

The number one priority is developing a mental health initiative to support the entire community in these trying times.

By clearly communicating with residents, setting up a system where the links to state and federal support is easily located.

While the virus takes its course, council should be formulating a plan of how to support the area in quickly recovering from the economic downturn associated with the pandemic.

Review of all expenditure including capital works to identify savings that can be redirected into a war chest to promote the area as the first destination after the restrictions are removed.

Identify which ratepayer costs both residential and business that can be frozen, cancelled or deferred to allow everyone to ride out the next phase of the shutdowns.”

DIVISION 4

Peter Lawton.

PETER LAWTON

I feel it is impossible to predict the duration and the effects of coronavirus on a local basis, so it is difficult to suggest any handle on what may or may not happen.

The practical decisions we make should be based on the best medical advice available including avoiding large crowds, practising hygiene and ‘social distancing’ and especially if you feel unwell, don’t go to work!

We are lucky to live in a regional area where contact is not so significant, but we can’t be complacent, and we need to listen to the experts.

The best way to help the recovery would be to shop locally as much as possible and do what you can to help our businesses.

Recovery won’t be easy but we all can contribute to help our neighbours, our elderly and our population. Let’s stick together and we will come out the other end a more secure region.”

Brett Murphy.

BRETT MURPHY

“The safety of our families and community is paramount.

I will work with my fellow councillors and council officers to implement the COVID-19 management strategy with the input and advice of government and the medical professionals. With suitable management practices in place we will need a combined think tank to sort through the challenges of regional recovery.

I would also advocate for better medical services in Division 4. We only have one doctor in Collinsville, Queens Beach needs new medical facilities and Gumlu is a long way from services. Because this is an evolving situation, we will need to remain agile in terms of planning and executing the various management strategies.

Together we will rise above this latest challenge that threatens all of us and our loved ones. As a son, brother, father, grandfather and community volunteer I will continue to personally do my best to help out wherever I can.”

Michelle Wright.

MICHELLE WRIGHT

“In this ever-evolving pandemic situation and with stricter health guidelines changing regularly, I feel to combat this we need to be on the front foot with hygiene practices in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

To encourage people to shop local. I believe this is more important than ever to help small business stay afloat and keep people employed. We should lead by example in this regard and create an initiative in conjunction with local businesses to make this happen. Creating an award system for ratepayers who shop local. To be actively encouraging and practising ‘Shop Local’ and set the standard to help families and business in our communities through this tough time.

Also looking into freezing or postponing rates and charges for a period to support families in the region from the impacts of coronavirus is definitely an avenue worth investigating. Also seek out any relief funding or packages available from state or federal government level to assist our region in the recovery.”

DIVISION 5

Dave Clark

DAVE CLARK

“Necessary advice would be sought from the Queensland Health Department and I am not in any position to advise on such an epidemic. Council would advocate to Federal and State Governments for funding to support residents in our region. We would have a business continuity plan to provide and maintain critical services, water and sewage, which is what we can control, and support the community in the recovery process. Council will need to work together cohesively as a team as the community will be looking towards us for guidance and support for our community and region. This is certainly uncharted territory. I wish everyone well during this time.”

Gary Simpson

GARY SIMPSON

“Looking after the sick and vulnerable has to be paramount. I don’t want to speculate on how bad things might become, safety of the public is number one priority.

Whitsunday Regional Council will need to lobby both state and federal governments for extra funding for medical support.

As far as recovering from the impacts, there will be financial hardship for everyone in the region. Council should start investigating ways of supporting the community with options such as deferred payments and monthly repayment schemes.

Council should look at some sort of buy local/support your local business initiative to support small businesses, the hospitality industry and tradies.

I would do everything within my power to assist the public recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.”