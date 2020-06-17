Menu
Hannah Russell is currently working for Sugar Research Australia in Bundaberg.
Cane industry researching new planting technology

Mel Frykberg
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A RECENTLY formed partnership could pave the way for new planting technology for Australian cane industry.

NEW Energy Farms and Sugar Research Australia have announced they have entered into a License Agreement to undertake research and development to introduce the NEF CEEDS technology into the Australian sugarcane industry.

NEF is a crop technology company, established in 2010, to develop artificial seeds for crops that do not produce conventional seeds, such as sugarcane.

NEF developed and patented the unique and disruptive CEEDS technology for the multiplication and planting of sugarcane crops worldwide.

