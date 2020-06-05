Cane train safety song delivers seasonal warning

BEWARE: Wilmar Sugar has launched its 2020 cane train safety campaign ahead of the upcoming crushing season.. Picture: Wilmar Sugar Australia

AS THE cane crushing season approaches Wilmar Sugar Australia has launched a fun song with a serious message as the flagship of its 2020 cane train safety campaign.

The catchy Train Brain Song urges people to look out for cane trains and to use their train brains, or risk ending up ‘flat out like a toad’.

The song was written and recorded by Bundaberg man Warren Wrangell.

Wilmar Sugar’s general manager cane supply and grower relations Paul Giordani said he hoped the Train Brain Song connected with people of all ages and helped keep them safe this crushing season.

“Using your train brain means to always be on the lookout for cane trains, to obey all signs and signals at cane railway crossings, and to always give way to oncoming cane trains,” Mr Giordani said.

Cane trains operate 24/7 during the crushing season, which is about to get under way. They travel at relatively low speeds but can haul loads of more than 1000 tonnes and can’t stop quickly.

A cane train hauling full bins will take about one kilometre to stop after brakes are applied.

“The last thing our locomotive drivers want to do is come to a road crossing and see motorists try to beat the train or, worse still, come into contact with a train, because it’s the motorist who will end up second best,” Mr Giordani said.

