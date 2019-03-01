Canecutters ace Milne rides luck to stylish century

BATTING FORM: Gavin Milne in action at the Proserpine Cricket Club on Saturday.

CRICKET: There's an old saying in cricket that catches win matches, so it stands to reason that failing to take those chances can have a huge influence on the game.

Valleys found this out the hard way, grassing no less than five chances off Canecutters batsman Gavin Milne's blade as he made his way to century and lead Canecutters to victory.

Batting first, opening Canecutters batsman Liam Davies (34) and Milne capitalised as Valleys bowlers struggled to consistently hit line and length.

The pair amassed 115 runs for opening wicket with Milne offering a number of chances to be dismissed during this partnership.

It has his opening partner, however, that fell victim to Clint Taylor (2/33).

This brought about a mini collapse as Valleys went on to take 7/77 with Tony Hinschen (2/34), Aaron Regan (1/49) and Michael Hope (1/37) sharing in the wickets.

It was youngster Keyra Smith (1/27), however, that was the pick of the bowlers with consistent line and length.

Regardless of the collapse, Canecutters amassed 211 runs owing mostly to Milne's brilliant innings of 106 runs.

Valleys were off to a sloppy start in response, losing 4/33 as youngster Fletcher Turner (3/29) made life difficult for Valleys batsmen.

Aaron Regan (69) and Michael Hope (23) managed to breathe some life back into Valleys innings, putting on a 91-run partnership before Brendon Rock (2/39) and Scott Milne (3/24) steamrolled through Valleys middle and lower order to see Canecutters comfortably home by 78 runs.

This Saturday will see Valleys taking on Warriors at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds, commencing at 12.30pm.

Those interested of any age or gender, including juniors wishing to make the jump into Senior Cricket in Proserpine, can contact Dale Mengel (0410 895 191) or Craig Brown (4945 1983) for further information.