Canecutters by eight wickets

QUICK BOWL: Johnno Cutting bowling a remarkable spell at the Proserpine Cricket Ground earlier this year.
QUICK BOWL: Johnno Cutting bowling a remarkable spell at the Proserpine Cricket Ground earlier this year.

CRICKET: With both teams a bit low on numbers, Canecutters made short work of an enthusiastic Warriors team, restricting them to a small total.

Batting first, Warriors' wickets fell at regular intervals as Brenden Rock (2/17) and Scott Milne (2/10) worked together to tear Warriors batting line-up apart.

Youngster Regan Knight (33) showed some great resistance to the onslaught, however could not find a batting partner to assist him, with only Ricky Parslow (11) and youngster Howard McDonald (12) managing to make it to double figures.

Rock and Milne were ably assisted by a blast from the past Luke Reid (1/29), Matthew Hogg (1/28) and veteran Craig Brown (1/2) who finally put himself in the Canecutters scorebook this season.

Warriors were bundled out for only 88 runs, a very difficult target to defend.

Warriors managed to get off to the best possible start in defending such a low score as youngsters Howard McDonald (1/26) and Matthew Shoebridge (1/22) made light work of Canecutters opening batsman to see Canecutters teetering on 2/8 after two overs.

The joy was short-lived, however, as Brenden Rock (61 not out) and Scott Milne (14 not out) took the game well out of Warriors' reach with the pair putting on an 81-run partnership.

Brenden's innings included eight fours and four sixes and was instrumental in seeing Canecutters easy victors by eight wickets.

This Saturday will see Warriors take on Valleys in what will be the last regular fixture before the Whitsunday Cricket Sevens and the Christmas break.

The game will start at 12.30pm at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds. New players are always welcome and can contact Craig Brown (4945 1983), Dale Mengel on 0410 895 191 or visit Proserpine Cricket Association's facebook page for more information.

