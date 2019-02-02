Canecutters celebrates 30 sweet years as a club

CRICKET: Canecutters Cricket Club celebrated their 30th year in the Proserpine Cricket Competition during the Australia Day long weekend.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday with a golf day at the Proserpine Golf Club, followed by a meet and greet at the Grand Central Hotel, so old and current player could catch up and have a few sunburnt solos and some lazy lemonades.

Saturday afternoon saw an entertaining game of cricket with the oldies and youngsters mixing it up.

It was a close game however Team 2 claimed the win, but it was a win all-round with everyone celebrating mateship in true Aussie style.

The celebrations continued into the evening with the reunion barecue dinner with speeches from current captain Craig Brown and one of the founding members from 1989 in Vince Evans.

Sunday saw everyone come together again to continue the celebrations and to farewell the Old Canecutters who travelled from as far south as Brisbane to as far north as Thursday Island to be part of this weekend's festivities.

Lots of memories were reflected upon and some great tales were told during this weekend. By all reports, everyone who attended had a fantastic time and cannot wait for the 40th reunion in 2029.