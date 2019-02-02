Menu
Login
Canecutters Cricket Club team photo.
Canecutters Cricket Club team photo. contributed
Sport

Canecutters celebrates 30 sweet years as a club

2nd Feb 2019 9:36 AM

CRICKET: Canecutters Cricket Club celebrated their 30th year in the Proserpine Cricket Competition during the Australia Day long weekend.

The celebrations kicked off on Friday with a golf day at the Proserpine Golf Club, followed by a meet and greet at the Grand Central Hotel, so old and current player could catch up and have a few sunburnt solos and some lazy lemonades.

Saturday afternoon saw an entertaining game of cricket with the oldies and youngsters mixing it up.

It was a close game however Team 2 claimed the win, but it was a win all-round with everyone celebrating mateship in true Aussie style.

The celebrations continued into the evening with the reunion barecue dinner with speeches from current captain Craig Brown and one of the founding members from 1989 in Vince Evans.

Sunday saw everyone come together again to continue the celebrations and to farewell the Old Canecutters who travelled from as far south as Brisbane to as far north as Thursday Island to be part of this weekend's festivities.

Lots of memories were reflected upon and some great tales were told during this weekend. By all reports, everyone who attended had a fantastic time and cannot wait for the 40th reunion in 2029.

canecutters cricket proserpine
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Shorten: Adani not the 'be all and end all' for NQ jobs

    Shorten: Adani not the 'be all and end all' for NQ jobs

    News Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said Adani's Carmichael mine project is not the 'be all and end all' for jobs in North Queensland.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 9:00 AM
    Suspended prison sentence for assault

    Suspended prison sentence for assault

    News Man given suspended prison sentence for assault

    Reef forum in Airlie Beach

    Reef forum in Airlie Beach

    News Great Barrier Reef forum being held on Thursday.

    Embattled Whitsunday MP up for the fight

    Embattled Whitsunday MP up for the fight

    News Jason Costigan's response to today's events.