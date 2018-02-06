Canecutters out do Warriors

PACE MAN: Matt Shoebridge approaches the crease at Proserpine Cricket Grounds on Saturday.

CRICKET: Warriors are still looking for their first win of the 2017/2018 season, with Canecutters notching up another strong victory by taking down the Warriors with 32 runs up their sleeve.

Warriors made the early breakthrough, nabbing Canecutter's opening wicket with just five runs on the board.

The celebrations were short-lived, however, as Luke Read joined Matt Hogg with the pair putting on a 93-run partnership with well placed shots and smart batting.

Warriors Captain Bryce Fraser led from the front with the ball, accounting for both Hogg and Read on his way to taking 4/33 to give Warriors hope of restricting Canecutters to a score under 200.

Youngster Cooper Lane (21) and Valleys recruit Ricky Parslow (30 not out) provided a late order partnership before Adam Passfield (2/24) struck with some late wickets to see Canecutters finish on 3/206 after 30 overs.

Warriors were never able to establish any key partnerships in response, with Canecutters striking at regular intervals to prevent any batsman settling.

Youngster Matthew Shoebridge (21) showed plenty or promise at the top of the order as batsman fell around him.

Luke Read (2/25) backed up his batting display with a strong bowling effort, bowling his eight overs straight to keep the pressure on the Warriors.

He was ably supported by up and coming youngster Cooper Lane (2/19) who showed plenty of skill with both bat and ball.

Warriors youngster Howard McDonald (22) looked comfortable at the crease to give Warriors some hope of chasing down the runs.

He was well supported by Shane Knight (22) and some late hitting by Adam Passfield (37 not out) before Cory Lucht (2/1) cleaned up Warriors tail end to see Canecutters home by 32 runs.

This weekend will see Warriors taking on Valleys from 12:30pm at the Proserpine Sporting Grounds.

New or returning players can contact Craig Brown on 4945 1983 or Dale Mengel on 0410 895 191.

For further information or visit the Facebook page.