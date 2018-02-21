Canecutters take win against Valleys

EYE ON THE BALL: Kane Nusteling (31) about to crack a Canecutter delivery for the Valleys at the weekend.

EYE ON THE BALL: Kane Nusteling (31) about to crack a Canecutter delivery for the Valleys at the weekend. Peter Carruthers

VALLEYS have suffered their first loss of the season, as a strong Canecutters side limped their way to victory on the weekend.

Batting first, Valleys were off to a solid start as Ricky Parslow (25) and Kane Nusteling (31) laid a solid 52-run opening stand.

Despite finding the edge of the bat regularly, Kane demonstrated that being a professional golfer definitely helps with hand and eye co-ordination when it comes to cricket.

Kerya Smith falls to a Canecutters pace man on Saturday afternoon. Peter Carruthers

Valleys were looking strong before Scott Milne (3/37) and young Jayden Lane (3/14) tore through Valleys top and middle order with reckless abandon.

Gavin Milne (2/12) managed to chime in with 2 wickets of his own off probably his two worst balls in his bowling spell. Aaron Regan (16) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Valleys were bundled out for just 116 runs.

It shaped as an easy run chase for a full-strength Canecutters, however Ricky Parslow (4/53) had other ideas as he sliced through Canecutters top order with two of those wickets coming in consecutive deliveries.

Kane Nusteling (31) about to crack a Canecutter delivery for the Valleys at the weekend. Peter Carruthers

Gavin Milne (36) was Canecutters best, dispatching any slightly off-target deliveries to the boundary. Matthew Camm (20) and Brendan Rock (19) were Milne's best assistants, however things were not going to script for Canecutters.

Tony Hinschen (3/36) and Aaron Regan (1/20) threatened to take the match away from Canecutters with the batting side slumping to 8/106. However, with such a small total on the board, Canecutters were able to slog out a grinding win by just the two wickets.

Kerya Smith at the crease for the Valleys at the weekend. Peter Carruthers

This weekend will see the annual Pink Stumps Day being played at the Proserpine Cricket Association, with Canecutters taking on Warriors on Field 1 from 12:30pm. There will be a large backyard-style cricket match on Field 2 with women, men and children all welcome.

Proceeds will be going to the McGrath Foundation.