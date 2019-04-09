Canefarmer believes mills should be kept Australian

Fourth generation cane farmer Andrew Pratt on his property with his son Blake, 3.

HIS CHILDREN have only just started their schooling career, but already fourth generation Calen cane farmer Andrew Pratt is worried about their future.

He said it's an idyllic life for his three-year-old Blake and six-year-old Ella to grow up on the family's 350ha cane property.

Already, Blake has dreams of running the farm according to his father.

"He's only little, but he definitely wants to be a farmer.”

However, Mr Pratt said a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the future of the property, which has been under cane for nearly a century.

In the second quarter of this year, growers will be asked to vote on the future of the grower-owned Mackay Sugar mills. The vote will decide if 70 per cent of the mill's shares will be sold to the German company Norduzker for a $120 million.

For the transaction to go ahead it has to be approved by 75 per cent of Mackay Sugar shareholders and is conditional on the sale of Mossman mill.

When the deal is presented to growers, Mr Pratt intends to vote against it. And he believes he will not be the only one.

"It's a shocking deal - she's a steal not a deal,” he said.

He believes the proposed $120 million investment vastly undervalues Mackay Sugar's assets.

In 2011, Proserpine growers sold their sugar mill to Singapore-based Wilmar International for $120 million. Based on that deal Mr Pratt estimated Mackay Sugar's assets should be worth $270 million.

"It's a panic sell off,” he said.

Mackay Sugar has presented the Nordzucker deal as a lifeline for the company which is $179 million in debt. In February, a Mackay Sugar report said another buyer was unlikely, and without another option the company's future would be "in limbo”.

However, Mr Pratt said Mackay Sugar was using "scare tactics” by presenting the Nordzucker deal as the only option to farmers.

"They've sort of got the growers over a barrel,” he said.

Mr Pratt said the deal undermines the growers ability to control the mills they, and their families have built up over the generations.

"In the past we could always voice our opinion on the direction we were going. We'll lose that.”

He is proposing farmers should lobby the government to unlock grants available under the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

NAIF can offer up to $5 billion of conditional financing to private sector companies, if they can prove their infrastructural benefits will go towards northern Australia.

Mr Pratt said the Federal Government "could fund it with a stroke of the pen if they wanted to”.

He and fellow growers are lobbying the government to unlock the funding to avoid controlling shares of Mackay Sugar being sold to the German company.

"We can only try. The LNP are in power and the funding is there. So why aren't they talking to the growers?”

To keep the mills in Australian hands, Mr Pratt said it was worth taking the risk and rejecting the Nordzucker deal, in the hope that NAIF loans will be approved.

Despite pressuring the government, Mr Pratt admits the only political party interested in their proposal was Katter's Australian Party.

However, Mr Pratt said he is willing to fight for Ella and Blake, so they will be able to have a say in how their mill operates.

"That's why we're scared for the future - for our kids. What's going to be left of Australia if its all for sale?”

"What's going to be left for the generations to follow if it's all foreign owned?”