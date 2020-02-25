Canegrowers to lobby for lower rural irrigation tariffs

MACKAY canegrowers will lobby for lower rural irrigation tariffs in 2020 after a year of problems, a mediocre crop and industry changes.

Canegrowers Mackay chairman Joseph Borg, at the group’s annual information meeting, said the region’s growers were struggling to forward-plan when the electricity and water price paths were “so unknown”.

Mr Borg said lobbying for the lower tariffs was despite the State Government’s extension of the current tariffs for a further 12 months.

“It is very hard for growers to forward plan when the future of our electricity and water price paths are so unknown,” Mr Borg said.

“Growers’ inability to pay for irrigation water and pumping costs is a major factor holding back industry development in this region.”

The meeting last week discussed in detail and reviewed major developments that the region’s canegrowers were confronted with in 2019.

Canegrowers supplying Mackay Sugar’s Marian, Racecourse and Farleigh Mills faced numerous problems last year including Mackay Sugar’s change of ownership, conversion back to the old CCS sugar formula, implementation of marketing choice, the introduction of mandatory reef regulations, a low world sugar price and ongoing high water and electricity prices.

“While the seasonal CCS of 14.05 was slightly above average, we had a below par crop of just over 4.9 million tonnes of cane,” Mr Borg said.

The crop was challenged by a late wet season with just less than 70 per cent of the Mackay District’s usual annual rainfall.

“The result of 72.9 tonnes cane per hectare yield average across the district was not surprising considering these adverse climatic conditions,” Mr Borg said.

These problems were compounded by the fact that it took Mackay Sugar more than 26 weeks to crush the mediocre crop with the blame falling on poor performance at the mills as very few crushing days were lost to wet weather.

Despite the challenges, Mr Borg said there was a positive outlook for this year’s growth including a higher world sugar price, a milling company with greater financial stability and a significant milling investment program now under way.

German company Nordzucker’s capital investment program is also expected to help the season length return to normal through improved crushing performance within the next year or so.