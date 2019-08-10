Menu
The burned ute on the Port River Expressway at Wingfield. Picture: 7 News.
Cannabis car goes up in smoke

10th Aug 2019 3:28 PM
TWO dopes allegedly driving cannabis plants along the Port River Expressway have watched the crops go up in smoke when their ute caught fire at Wingfield.

Police and fire crews were called to the busy highway, near the Hanson Rd exit, after reports of a Ford Ranger on fire about 11.30am on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered six charred cannabis plants in the tray with equipment used to cultivate the drug.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor burns to his hands while the passenger escaped without injury.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

