Cannabis plants allegedly found in Whitsunday caravan park

CANNABIS plants have been discovered growing at a caravan park as part of routine patrols last week.

Proserpine police were at the O'Connell River Tourist Park, on April 2, conducting enquiries regarding the current coronavirus health restrictions.

"While there, police located seven cannabis plants at the front of a site, at about 11.15am," Sgt Mark Flynn said.

"A 64-year-old Bloomsbury man was charged with producing a dangerous drug and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates court on August 3, 2020."

Car broken into

WITNESSES are being asked to come forward after a car was broken into in Lascelles Avenue, Proserpine, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The gold Holden Commodore was parked outside a business.

"A man was seen on CCTV damaging the car in an attempt to start it - he damaged the door and the ignition - but he was unable to start it and left a short time later," Sgt Mark Flynn said.

"The man was caucasian, about 1m 75cm to 1m 80cm tall and of slim build."

Sgt Flynn said if anyone knew anything, to please call the Proserpine Police Station or Policelink on 131444.