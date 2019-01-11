Menu
Login
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn
News

Cannabis seeds hidden in ceiling of car

Monique Preston
by
11th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

A MAN who had cannabis seeds concealed in the ceiling canvas of his car has been fined $750.

Quinn Andrew Adams, 36, from Gregory River, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last month to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said police found a clipseal bag with cannabis seeds in it in the ceiling of Adams' car when he was pulled over for a random breath test on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at 1.10am on November 19.

The court heard police also found a pipe near the handbrake and broken bits of a glass pipe in the locked tray of the vehicle, as well as scales in a camera case which Adams said he used to weigh his marijuana.

cannabis seeds court proserpine magistrates court
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Operation nabs 26 drivers doing wrong thing

    Operation nabs 26 drivers doing wrong thing

    News A police operation caught 26 drivers doing the wrong thing.

    • 11th Jan 2019 5:30 PM
    Hamilton Island bite victims issue statement

    Hamilton Island bite victims issue statement

    News First words from bite victims family.

    Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

    Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

    News Council unveils Lake Proserpine Master Plan.

    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    News Ex-cyclone brings rain, but 2018 was hot and dry.

    Local Partners