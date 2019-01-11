Cannabis seeds hidden in ceiling of car

A MAN who had cannabis seeds concealed in the ceiling canvas of his car has been fined $750.

Quinn Andrew Adams, 36, from Gregory River, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last month to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said police found a clipseal bag with cannabis seeds in it in the ceiling of Adams' car when he was pulled over for a random breath test on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at 1.10am on November 19.

The court heard police also found a pipe near the handbrake and broken bits of a glass pipe in the locked tray of the vehicle, as well as scales in a camera case which Adams said he used to weigh his marijuana.