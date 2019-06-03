Cannabis used for 'pain relief'

DISQUALIFIED: A Proserpine man has had his licence disqualified for drug driving.

DISQUALIFIED: A Proserpine man has had his licence disqualified for drug driving. serggn

A MAN who claimed to use cannabis for pain relief has been caught drug driving.

Dylan Anthony Dean, 33, of Proserpine, pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug is present in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Dean was stopped by police on Herbert St, Proserpine, at 11.20am on March 18.

Dean tested positive to cannabis in his saliva during a roadside drug test.

He told police at the time, he had "smoked two cones of bush cannabis” between 4.30pm and 5pm the previous evening.

"My cannabis use is purely for pain relief,” he said.

Representing himself in court, Dean said he fell through a fish tank three years ago, tearing through three muscles, which resulted in 28 hours of surgery.

He said he now suffers from stump neuroma, a form of nerve damage, as a result of the accident, which he said was a "life-long injury”, and also required a substantial amount of dental work, which he said he "cannot afford”.

Dean told the court he would never usually drive after having "any kind of cannabis, ever”.

"I was lazy and didn't brush my teeth,” he said.

However he said he did not want to take more medication than he already was.

"I don't want to eat Nurofen or Panadol all the time, as I've been told it will rot my liver,” he said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Dean $400 and disqualified his licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded against Dean by the court.