Cannons busy diving into the pool ahead of a big year

SET TO SPLASH: Minis lining up for dive practice at Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club.

SWIMMING: Cannonvale swimmers have started 2019 with some top training.

Great to see some young swimmers notice the benefits of training regularly and trying their best.

Tora and Harris Delac have both tried very well over the past two weeks and have now upgraded into the next level.

Well done to Max Perrin and Tora Delac who have upgraded into Minis.

Also, training hard this week was Chelsea and Daniel Baines and Zala and Codey Sullivan.

Team Dennison was on fire this week!

Jai Dennison not only put in his best effort every session, but lead the Missiles.

Even though, Jai's brother Tane had an ear infection and was out of the water, he put an impressive effort into his land training.

Not to be out done by her brothers, Matilda really gave all her sets a "good crack”.

Gus Hedges welcomed back some male swimmers, Jacob Dewis and old mate, Cameron Rusk who came to train while visiting the Whitsundays after being over powered by senior girls.

Coach Ken Crittenden said it was great to see all the Cannons in the water preparing well for Club Night and the Ayr Carnival this week.

He said he had noticed some technical and fitness improvements in some of the swimmers who had been training regularly over the school holidays.

This week, he would like to commend Nelson Malady, Eve and Mae Carter-Attwood, Tyler Greenhill, Lachlan Loy, Maisie and Zavier Goswell, Mitchell Milostic, Orry and Juke Ferguson, Blake and Tegan Hanks, Mikhaila Flint, Kimba-Lee Simmonds, Eden and Remy Hedges, Will Smith and Jacob Bell.