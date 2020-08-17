Cannons clock up more than 90,000 metres in fundraiser

THE Cannonvale Cannons proved this week that Sunday mornings are no time for rest as they clocked up over 90,000 metres in a club fundraiser.

38 swimmers braved the pool for the ‘lapathon’ and clocked up 3714 laps between them to raise money for the Cannons 2020-21 season.

The junior swimmers participated in a 30-minute challenge and swam non-stop.

Tiana Bell topped the table with 60 laps while Jax Clayworth, Scarlett Gascoyne and Tora Delac followed closely behind with 48 laps.

Matilda Nicholes swam an impressive 46 laps and Emily Putland, Lily Maher and Carys Ferguson hit 40 laps.

Junior Swimmers at the Cannonvale Cannons Lapathon.

Abi Maher and Harris Delac also put in a mammoth effort swimming 38 and 36 laps respectively.

The senior swimmers participated in a 60 minute challenge coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson couldn’t believe how consistently the athletes were swimming.

Jacob Dewis swam an incredible 188 laps and Jacob Bell followed closely behind with 164 laps.

Tegan and Blake Hanks, Orry and Juke Ferguson, Kate McDonald, and Jai and Tane Dennison all cracked 140 laps or more.

Lachlan Loy, Lucas O’Toole, Nelson Malady and Rohan Gascoyne also put in a mammoth effort with more than 90 laps.

More stories

Lake Proserpine boat fire reignites calls for phone tower

Muddies crawl up ladder after physical match

Flight sale: Get in quick to buy cheap trips south

Club president Raylene Rasmussen was surprised by the turnout and thanked all the swimmers and their families for supporting the event.

She also thanked all the adults who participated in the 8am session including Sally Archibald, Sonya Khatiwala, Jo Ladd, Katie Gascoyne, Kay Corskie, Cheryl West, Julie Mitchell, Di O’ Donnell, Glenn McKerley, Sharanne Maclean, Robin Arndale, Freya Hill, Jane Delac, Kate Thomson and Lisa Maher.

The Cannons will be starting Wednesday night club nights on September 2 from 5pm.

New swimmers and their families are welcome and can contact Giselle Burton on 0418196846 for further information.