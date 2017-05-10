Cannons crush swim awards

WINNERS: The age champions on Saturday; Ky Erickson, Olivia Romanella, Jakarra Heffernan, Eden and Gus Hedges, Jy Parkinson and Mikhaila Flint (back) with Isabelle Kratz, Isaac Benson, Jacob Bell, Zavier Goswell, Lily and Emma Smith, Mae Carter-Attwood, Austin Edward-Bland, Kimba-Lee Simmonds and coach Ken Crittenden (front).

SWIMMING: The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club celebrated the end of the 2016-17 season on Saturday with the club championships and presentations.

Club president Tony Parkinson was delighted by the attendance considering the championships were postponed due to Cyclone Debbie and congratulated all swimmers for their achievements this season. He also thanked all the efforts of the committee, coaches and parents.

The girls age champions were Olivia Romanella (16 years), Eden Hedges (15), Jakarra Heffernan (13), Kimba Lee Simmonds (12), Mikhaila Flint (11), Isabelle Kratz (10), Mae Carter-Attwood (9), Emma Smith (8) and Lily Smith (7).

The boys age champions were Ky Erickson (16), Gus Hedges (13), Jy Parkinson (11), Zavier Goswell (9), Isaac Benson (8) and Austin Edwards-Bland (7).

The club said there were some very competitive age groups this season.

Club awards 2016/17:

Level 2 Trophy (for swimmers who achieve three state qualifying times): Eden Hedges, Mikhaila Flint, Jy Parkinson, Chloe Robertson, Mae Carter-Attwood and Tegan Hanks.

Level 1 Trophy (for swimmers who have achieved five A-grade times): Jacob Bell, Kimba-Lee Simmonds, Jakarra Heffernan, Evie Herlihy, Gus Hedges, Zavier Goswell and Ky Erickson.

A-grade Medal Awards: Lily Smith, Remy Hedges, Zoe Herlihy, Blake Hanks, Emily Carter-Attwood, Skye Ovari, Isabelle Kratz and Hannah Crittenden.

Most PBs for Club Nights: Tiana Bell, Austin Edward-Blands, Jacob Bell, Remy Hedges, Jy Parkinson, Eden Hedges and Evie Herlihy.

Trainer Awards: Jy Parkinson, Mae Carter-Attwood, Evie Herlihy, Eden Hedges and Chloe Robertson.

Sportsperson Award: Oliva Romanella.

The club would like to congratulate all swimmers who participated in club nights, carnivals and Club Championships this season.

Training will continue over winter at Cannonvale pool as it is heated.