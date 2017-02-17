Cannons dive into distance 'challenges'.

SUPER SQUAD: (Back ) Stephanie and Madeliene McGoldrick, Eden Hedges, Hannah Crittenden, (second back ) Jacob Dewis, Ken Crittenden, (third back ) Mae Carter-Attwood, Zavier Goswell, Emily Carter-Attwood, Tegan Hanks, Kimba Simmonds, (second front ) Remy Hedges, Blake Hanks, Jacob Bell, Isaac Benson, (front ) Austin Edwards-Bland, Tiana Bell, Arwen Edwards-Bland, Evie Carter-Attwood and Maisie Goswell.

SWIMMING: The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club has had another busy and successful week.

On Wednesday, members enjoyed the challenge of a distance club night.

Coach Mark Erickson was very pleased with swimmers' times.

Highlights included:

15-year-old Eden Hedges swam an awesome 200m butterfly in 2.47.20.

11-year-old Evie Herlihy swam a fantastic time of 12.18.46 in the 800m freestyle.

Jacob Dewis and Kimba Simmonds swam excellent times in their 400m freestyle. Kimba swam a 5.51.23 and Jacob 5.23.

Hannah Crittenden swam an excellent 200m backstroke in 3.04.22, which was an eight-second PB.

Annaleise McIntosh was very impressed with her PB 50m freestyle. She swam a great time of 1.39.19.

Alex Grossi performed an awesome 50m backstroke in a time of 53.44sec.

Blake Lovelock swam a very smooth 50m breaststroke in a time of 1.10.28.

On Saturday, 20 Cannonvale Cannons travelled to Mirani to compete in the Mirani Long Course Swim Carnival.

Despite the hot conditions, coach Ken Crittenden said all swimmers tried hard and were very supportive of each other.

He said there were so many outstanding performances that it was difficult to name them all.

During last Wednesday night's Cannonvale Cannons Club Night, two very hard working and dedicated volunteers were presented with awards from Swimming Queensland.

Club President Tony Parkinson presented Theresa Manning and Rob Lee with service pins for a combined service to swimming of 23 years.

Theresa Manning was awarded a 15 year service pin for her outstanding contribution to the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club as long standing club secretary.

Theresa has assisted many of the local clubs with running carnivals, technology and officiating.

She has held executive positions for North Queensland Swimming and has several technical qualifications which have helped numerous clubs with running carnivals.

Rob Lee was also awarded a service pin for his eight years of service to Queensland Swimming.

Rob Lee, like Theresa is a tireless volunteer who has given many hours to referee and officiate at carnivals and club nights.

Rob Lee has not only assisted at club levels but has also volunteered to be on the executive for the North Queensland Swimming Association.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club is fortunate to have Theresa and Rob.