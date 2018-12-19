Cannons duo medal at Queensland titles

SWIMMING: Two Cannonvale Cannons have been in action at the 2018 McDonald's State Long Course Swimming Championships in Brisbane, which started on Sunday.

Mikhalia Flint and Jacob Dewis qualified and nominated for Queensland events to lead the local charge.

Flint landed a silver medal on day two after a slashing performance in the 13-year-old girls 200m freestyle. The young gun certainly rose to the occasion, knocking 4.45 seconds off her personal best in the heats to touch the wall in 2.10.48.

Not content with that, Flint took another 2.65 seconds off that time in a thrilling final, claiming second courtesy of a 2.07.83 swim.

Dewis secured a bronze medal as part of the North Queensland 200m freestyle relay team on the opening day of the week-long event.

The dynamic duo each represented NQ in a variety of relay events.

Jacob sliced more than three seconds off his personal best times, while Mikhalia produced a personal best time for the 50m backstroke of 32.39 (a 2.17 sec PB) as NQ finished eighth in the 4x50m freestyle and ninth in the 4x50m medley.

On day two, Jacob swam a personal-best time of 2.11.03 (a 3.6 sec PB) in the 13-year-old 200m freestyle to finish 22nd in the state.

Coach Mark Erickson made the trip to the capital to be poolside, saying he was proud of Jacob and Mikhalia, and their achievements so early in the meet.

"Both have been training very hard and consistently to earn these outstanding results,” he said.