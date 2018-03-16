Cannons fire at NQ champs

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Cannonvale Cannons at the NQ meet. Back row: Chloe Robertson, Eden Hedges, Tegan Hanks, Mikhaila Flint, Jacob Bell, Jy Parkinson, Gus Hedges. Middle: Samantha O'Hanlon, Jakarra Heffernan, Mitchell Milostic, Mae Carter-Attwood, Kaia Heffernan and Hayden O'Hanlon. Front: Taylah O'Hanlon, Jack O'Hanlon, Remy Hedges and Tiana Bell.Absent: Evie and Zoe Herlihy.

DESPITE the flooding and rough weather up north, 19 Cannonvale Cannons made the trip to Townsville for the NQ Championships.

Club coaches Ken Crittenden, Kara Herlihy and Mark Erickson accompanied the team and were impressed with the efforts of those who competed.

NQ Championships is the last swim carnival for the club season and the coaches agreed that it was very rewarding to see how the swimmers had improved over the past season.

Team spirit was high as the Cannons proudly walked in the march past and competed in the club relay as one united front.

Three Cannons Mikhaila Flint, Eden Hedges and Mitchell Milostic achieved top points to become age champions.

The senior girls Samantha O'Hanlon, Chloe Robertson, Eden Hedges and Jakarra Heffernan achieved silver in the women's 8-16 year-old medley relay team.

The junior girls relay team Kaia, Heffernan, Tiana Bell, Remy Hedges and Zoe Herlihy won bronze in the medley relay.

Chloe Robertson, at just age 16 years of age, was announced Swimming North Queensland Regional captain.

Chloe swam very well at the NQ Championships and was awarded eight medals for her efforts.

Gus and Remy Hedges swam extremely well.

Gus swam PBs in most of his events which scored him one gold medal, one silver and four bronze medals.

Remy achieved PBs in her 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, which scored her third place in her overall age group.

Team O'Hanlon also had a very successful weekend. Samantha smashed out PBs.

Her best swims were in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke, new PBs.

Brother Hayden's best swim was in the 200m breaststroke, with a new PB and third place.

Jack O'Hanlon swam 100m breaststroke in 2.01.24, a new PB and Taylah O'Hanlon, performed well on the day too.

Like her brothers, her best swim was her breaststroke.

Sisters Zoe and Evie Herlihy had a fabulous weekend. Evie achieved top spot in most of her events.

Evie's best swim was her 400m freestyle with a time of 5.16.86 and her 400m individual medley in 6.35.85 was a new PB.

Zoe swam an awesome 100m freestyle in 1.34.70 also a PB.

Tegan Hanks' best swim was the 100m breaststroke with a time of 1.38.06, that earned her first place in her age group with a new PB.

Jacob Bell achieved PBs in most of his events with 100m breaststroke with a time of 1.51.27.

Jacob's sister Tiana swam 100m freestyle in 1.38.62 recording a new PB.

Jy Parkinson achieved top placings for all his events and came home with a swag of medals.

One of his best swims was his 400m freestyle where he recorded a new PB with a time of 4.54.38.

Mae Carter-Attwood achieved new PBs in 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Kaia Heffernan swam a PB in the 400m individual medley which secured her first place.

With a huge medal haul the weekend was a rewarding one for the Cannons.

Club nights will continue during March on Wednesday nights and there are only two weeks until the club championships.