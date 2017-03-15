Cannons fire at swim meet.

GREAT SWIM: Jakarra Hefferman coming home in the over 10 years 100-metre butterfly at the weekend.

ABOUT 110 swimmers took part in the Cannonvale Cannons Swim Carnival at the weekend.

Swimmers travelled from as far as Townsville and Mackay to compete in the last district carnival for the 2016-2017 swim season.

According to the Cannons' coaches, each of the 42 Cannonvale Cannons swimmers performed extremely well.

There was a great team vibe over the whole weekend with all the parents and families contributing to the success of the event.

The coaches, Mark Erickson, Ken Crittenden and Kara Herlihy, were super impressed with all the swimmers.

The Skins events were the real highlight of the whole carnival.

The start of the years 8-9 100m butterfly. Peter Carruthers

The races were very close and very exciting to watch. Male 12 years and under Skins: Jacob Dewis won three Skins events and got second in the Backstroke Skins.

Jy Parkinson came first in the Backstroke Skins and second in fly, breast and Free Skins. Jacob Bell got in the 12 years and under Skins and came fourth, as a 10-year-old. Hayden O'Hanlon got in the breast and freestyle Skins and was placed fifth and sixth. Male 16-year and under Skins: Ky Erickson, 16 years, made all the four Skins events and won the breaststroke Skins. Gus Hedges, aged 13 years, made the breaststroke Skins and came fourth overall.

Female 12 years

Mikhaila Flint, aged 11, made four Skins events and won the backstroke and breaststroke Skins.

Evie Herlihy and Kimba Simmonds, both aged 11, made it into the backstroke Skins and both did well.

Seven years and under

The young Cannons, who were seven years and under, really stole the show. Amber Benson swam a massive 23 sec PB in her 25m butterfly. Evie Carter-Attwood, Austin Edwards-Bland, Taylah O'Hanlon and Macy Grove swam PBs in all their events. Maisie Goswell swam a fantastic 25m breaststroke in 46 sec. Mila Parkinson swam an awesome 25m freestyle in time 33.62s.

Mae Carter Attwood coming home in the year 8-9 100 meter butterfly. Peter Carruthers

Eight years and under

Tiana Bell, 8, competed in 13 events over the weekend. Tiana swam personal bests in most swims. Her best swim was her 100m IM in which she took five seconds off her previous time. Isaac Benson swam really well in his four swims. His best swim was his 50m freestyle which he swam in 1.03.32. Libby Crisp, 8, swam a great PB in her 25m backstroke. Joshua Milostic swam PBs in all his events and swam a huge 18 seconds PB in his 25m freestyle. Jack O'Hanlon won six silver medals over the weekend. Izzy Toomey swam well and got a three- second PB in her 25m breaststroke.

Organisers heralded the Cannonvale Cannons Swim Carnival as a successful event. Club president Tony Parkinson thanked all the parents for their efforts.