Cannons fire for fast times

IN THE FAST LANE: Cannons swimmers Jy Parkinson, Mikhaila Flint, Eden Hedges, Jacob Dewis and Gus Hedges.

SWIMMING: Despite the wet conditions and flooded roads, the Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club managed to run a club night on February 6.

A big thank you to all the parents who rocked up in raincoats and gum boots to make the evening a success.

At the start of the night, club executive Tony Parkinson and Tanya Benson presented swimmers with awards.

Surprisingly, 20 club records were set.

Certificates were presented to Jy Parkinson, Mikhaila Flint, Eden Hedges, Jacob Dewis and Gus Hedges.

Tony and Tanya also presented Upgrade Certificates to Jacob Bell, Austin Edwards-Bland, Olivia Bradley, Gretel Wright, Thomas Ganter and Gus Hedges.

The chocolate awards went to Austin Edwards-Bland and Jack Ganter for their PBs.

The club sadly farewelled one of its longest swimming members, Hannah Crittenden.

Coach Mark Erickson thanked Hannah for the fond memories and wished her all the best at university.

Hannah has been an excellent role model to her peers.

She has been a delight to coach and a great support junior swimmers.

Highlights from Wednesday night include:

Two swimmers who had a "cracker” of a night, even though it was pouring rain, were Jack Ganter and Lily Maher.

Both swimmers set three personal best times.

One of Lily's best swims was her 25m backstroke, which she swam in a terrific time of 20.53 sec.

Jack Ganter's best swim was his 50m backstroke, which he swam a massive 9.66sec PB.

Airlie Frisch, aged eight years, swam two personal best times.

Airlie's best swims were her 25m freestyle and her 12m butterfly.

Maisie Goswell swam a super 12m breaststroke in a time of 16.55 sec.

Maisie's brother, Zavier, beat his best 50m butterfly time by 0.38sec.

Hayden Bradley swam a super 12m backstroke while his sister Olivia swam an awesome 25m freestyle.

Eve Carter-Attwood swam a fantastic 25m freestyle in a time of 23.77s , close to a 1sec PB.

Eve's sister, Mae, swam a 7.67sec PB in her 200m freestyle.

Mae swam an awesome time of 2.51.12.

Rylee Erickson, Orry Ferguson, Mikhaila Flint, Jy Parkinson, Mila Westley, Matilda Nicholes and Milly Wright all performed very well and achieved a personal best time.

Well done to all the swimmers who braved the wet weather to participate on Wednesday.

A big thank to all the parents for all their assistance with providing food, fundraising and officiating.

The club would like to wish all the swimmers travelling to Brisbane for the Queensland Sprint Championships all the best.

Good luck to Mae Carter-Attwood, Zavier Goswell, Jacob Bell, Gus and Remy Hedges, Jakarra and Kaia Heffernan, Jacob Dewis, Tegan and Blake Hanks and Mitchell Milostic.