30°
News

Cannons fire in sprints bid

22nd Feb 2017 5:15 PM
FAST SWIMS: Mark Erickson, Jacob Dewis, Jakarra Heffernan, Tegan Hanks and Evie Herlihy at the state sprints.
FAST SWIMS: Mark Erickson, Jacob Dewis, Jakarra Heffernan, Tegan Hanks and Evie Herlihy at the state sprints.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SWIMMING: Four Cannonvale Cannons travelled to Brisbane to compete at the Queensland Sprint Championships.

The Cannons who competed were relatively young, aged from 10 to 13, and were accompanied by coach Mark Erickson.

Erickson was impressed, saying they not only represented themselves with pride but also their club and the Whitsundays.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Jacob Dewis, 11, competed in all four events. Dewis was in fine form for all his races. He swam PBs in 50m butterfly and freestyle and qualified for the finals.

He swam 30.14seconds in the 50m freestyle and earned seventh place in the state. In the 50m butterfly he swam 34.24 and was ranked seventh in the state.

Dewis was very proud of his two ribbons for being in the top 10.

Jakarra Heffernan, 13, qualified for all four events and swam extremely well in all her races. She swam PBs in most of her races.

One of Heffernan's best swims was her 50m breaststroke, which she swam in 39.93seconds, coming 27th in her age group.

Tegan Hanks, 10, competed at her first state championships. Hanks swam well in all three of her events. She swam PBs in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Her best swim was her 50m freestyle, which she swam in 33.97seconds for 22nd place in Queensland for her age group.

Evie Herlihy, 11, qualified and competed in three events - the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.

Her best swims were the 50m freestyle in a time of 33.73seconds (PB by one second) and 50m backstroke in 42.16 (PB by 0.42).

The Cannons were delighted to meet up with Alannis and Cameron Rusk, who recently moved to the Sunshine Coast.

Alannis and Cameron are now members of Nambour Swim Club and Alannis was excited to have qualified for her first state champs. She swam an excellent 50m backstroke in 41.25seconds.

Cameron, 13, competed in two events - 50m freestyle and backstroke. Rusk was excited about his 50m freestyle time, which was under 30seconds, and he also achieved a 2.5-second PB in 50m backstroke.

Mitchell Milostic, Tegan Hanks, Ky Erickson, Kimba Simmonds, Jacob Bell, Kendra Crisp, Isabelle Kratz and Austin Edwards-Bland also swam extremely well and achieved at least three personal best times.

CLUB NIGHT

On Wednesday night, more than 30 Cannonvale Cannons participated in the weekly club night. The club welcomed new swimmers Samantha and Hayden O'Hanlon and Kaia and Jakarra Heffernan.

Swimmers are training for the North Queensland Championships and the Cannonvale Cannons club is also preparing to host its own meet on March 10-12.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale cannons swimming club swimming whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

The Whitsunday paddlers were up against some of Australia's best paddlers and were able to demonstrate their hard training was paying off.

Darwin Awards on offer for region

Jan and Peter Claxton from Ocean Rafting at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Australian Tourism Awards will be held on Friday

Airlie bowlers organise new green

OPEN DAY: Dinah Reintals, Jenny Ryder, Rick Brunell and Wally Reintals at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club open day.

Airlie bowlers organise new green.

Person crawls through smashed business window

Police. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Police are seeking public information into the investigation

Local Partners

Paddlers bring home medals from Sunshine Coast

The Whitsunday paddlers were up against some of Australia's best paddlers and were able to demonstrate their hard training was paying off.

Cannons fire in sprints bid

FAST SWIMS: Mark Erickson, Jacob Dewis, Jakarra Heffernan, Tegan Hanks and Evie Herlihy at the state sprints.

Cannons fire in sprints bid.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

AN IRATE Steve Price has threatened to quit I'm A Celebrity after a series of drama-filled clashes with Keira Maguire.

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

A Whitsundays honeymoon for TV star

LOVED UP: Former Home and Away star Esther Anderson and her new husband Howard Moggs in the Whitsundays.

A former Home and Away star has hit up the Whitsundays

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

One of the best sea views you will get for the price

135/4 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

With the market on the move, it's getting harder to find affordable and well located sea view units in Cannonvale for sale. However we have just listed this tidy...

Want a secure investment?

EC14/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

With a net return of 6% plus for this apartment in the Cocos complex is better than any holiday let apartment on the island and it comes without the stress and...

Perfect entry into the Hamilton Island investment market!

EC13/7 Great Northern Highway, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 1 1 $330,000

This property in the Cocos complex is an investment opportunity that should not be ignored - possible 6% plus net return after all overheads are paid. One bedroom...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 $1,150,000

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

Mount Jukes Hobby Farm

101 Andrew Fordyce Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 5 2 5 $495,000

- Picturesque and Productive 10 acres - Two solid block dwellings built in 1982 - Private main house offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - Nearby flat boasts...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 $740,000

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $410,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!