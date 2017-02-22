Cannons fire in sprints bid.

SWIMMING: Four Cannonvale Cannons travelled to Brisbane to compete at the Queensland Sprint Championships.

The Cannons who competed were relatively young, aged from 10 to 13, and were accompanied by coach Mark Erickson.

Erickson was impressed, saying they not only represented themselves with pride but also their club and the Whitsundays.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Jacob Dewis, 11, competed in all four events. Dewis was in fine form for all his races. He swam PBs in 50m butterfly and freestyle and qualified for the finals.

He swam 30.14seconds in the 50m freestyle and earned seventh place in the state. In the 50m butterfly he swam 34.24 and was ranked seventh in the state.

Dewis was very proud of his two ribbons for being in the top 10.

Jakarra Heffernan, 13, qualified for all four events and swam extremely well in all her races. She swam PBs in most of her races.

One of Heffernan's best swims was her 50m breaststroke, which she swam in 39.93seconds, coming 27th in her age group.

Tegan Hanks, 10, competed at her first state championships. Hanks swam well in all three of her events. She swam PBs in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Her best swim was her 50m freestyle, which she swam in 33.97seconds for 22nd place in Queensland for her age group.

Evie Herlihy, 11, qualified and competed in three events - the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.

Her best swims were the 50m freestyle in a time of 33.73seconds (PB by one second) and 50m backstroke in 42.16 (PB by 0.42).

The Cannons were delighted to meet up with Alannis and Cameron Rusk, who recently moved to the Sunshine Coast.

Alannis and Cameron are now members of Nambour Swim Club and Alannis was excited to have qualified for her first state champs. She swam an excellent 50m backstroke in 41.25seconds.

Cameron, 13, competed in two events - 50m freestyle and backstroke. Rusk was excited about his 50m freestyle time, which was under 30seconds, and he also achieved a 2.5-second PB in 50m backstroke.

Mitchell Milostic, Tegan Hanks, Ky Erickson, Kimba Simmonds, Jacob Bell, Kendra Crisp, Isabelle Kratz and Austin Edwards-Bland also swam extremely well and achieved at least three personal best times.

CLUB NIGHT

On Wednesday night, more than 30 Cannonvale Cannons participated in the weekly club night. The club welcomed new swimmers Samantha and Hayden O'Hanlon and Kaia and Jakarra Heffernan.

Swimmers are training for the North Queensland Championships and the Cannonvale Cannons club is also preparing to host its own meet on March 10-12.