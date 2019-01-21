Cannons in rarefied Ayr

SWIMMING: On Saturday, 16 Cannonvale Cannons swimmers and their families travelled to Ayr to compete in the first sprint carnival for 2019.

The Ayr carnival was very popular with close to 200 swimmers participating.

Coach Ken Crittenden accompanied the team and was very proud of all the swimmers and their sportsmanship.

Jacob Bell and Blake Hanks smashed all their events setting PBs for their events. Both, Jacob and Blake have now achieved state qualifying times for the up and coming state sprints. Jacob's sister, Tiana, swam an impressive 50m freestyle in a time of 40.95s which was a 2.72 sec PB. Tiana also swam a very smooth 50m butterfly in a time of 58.06sec.

Juke Ferguson, 12, performed very well achieved three personal best times. One of his best swims included his 50m backstroke which he swam in 40.69s which earnt him third place. Libby Crisp, 10, set some of the biggest PBs of the team. She swam a 9.58s PB in her 50m breaststroke, a 6.42sec PB in her 50m butterfly and a 2.19sec PB in her 50m freestyle. Kendra Crisp also swam very well setting a 7.32sec PB in her 50m breaststroke and a 0.79 sec PB in her 50m butterfly.

Mae Carter-Attwood, 10, swam top 10 times in all her events. Her best swims were her 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly which earned her PBs. Austin Edwards-Bland, nine, swam very well in his 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke setting PBs and top 10 placings. Zavier Goswell, 11, swam top times including his 50m breaststroke which he swam in 45.73 sec and earnt bronze medal.

It is quite difficult for senior swimmers to achieve PBs at every carnival. So, it was great to see some of the older swimmers still managing to shave time off their swims. Tegan Hanks, 12, achieved top 10 placing in all her events and achieved two silver medals for her 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly (with a 0.27 sec PB). Mitchell Milostic and Kaia Heffernan, both 11, swam very well in all their events. Mitchell set a PB in his 50m breaststroke and Kaia set a PB in her 50m freestyle. Although, Kaia's sister, Jakarra, 15, did not set any PBs, she swam top 10 placings in all her swims.

Remy Hedges, 11, smashed her 50m freestyle in a time of 35.23sec. Remy's brother, Gus, 15, swam extremely well setting PBs in his 50m freestyle in a time of 29.11 sec and his 50m butterfly in a time of 31.93sec. Eden Hedges, 16, achieved a gold medal for her 50m breaststroke and two silver medals for her 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Congratulations to all the Cannons who competed in Ayr.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club is now finalising preparations for its own carnival, which will be held over the Australia Day long weekend.