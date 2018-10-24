Cannons make a giant impact across the state

MAKING A SPLASH: The Cannonvale Cannons team which competed at the Great Barrier Reef LC Transition Carnival in Mackay.

SWIMMING: It was another big week for Cannonvale Cannons, with 37 swimmers participating at Wednesday's Club Night and 19 members competing at the Great Barrier Reef LC Transition Meet in Mackay on the weekend.

One of the highlights of the week for the club was winning the March Past at GBR.

Also, Eden Hedges, 16, travelled to the Sunshine Coast to compete in the Queensland Open Water Championships.

Her coach Mark Erickson travelled to Kawana and was very proud of Eden.

He said that even though she found the swim tough, she managed to come 10th in Queensland and swam the 5km course in 1 hour and 9 minutes, which is a national qualifying time.

After the open water swim, Eden flew to Mackay on Sunday morning to compete at GBR.

Despite the big swim on Saturday, she performed extremely well in her 800m freestyle which she did in 9.39.24 (a 3 sec PB).

Gus and Remy Hedges, Jacob Dewis and Tiana Bell were on fire.

They all smashed their swims - setting PBs in everything. Remy was super impressive with her first place in the 100m breaststroke which she swam in 1.42.93 (a 6.18s PB).

Gus was first in his 200m IM and 100m and 200m breaststroke. He set a massive 10 second PB in his 400m freestyle.

Tiana Bell, 10, was a "pocket rocket” setting huge PBs in everything. Her biggest PBs were in her 200m freestyle (34sec PB) and her 100m butterfly (16sec PB).

Jacob's top swims included his 200m IM (18.93 sec PB), 100m freestyle (5.43s PB) and his 200m freestyle (11.78 sec PB) - all earning him gold medals.

Jy Parkinson, 13, swam top placings in all his events. He won four silver medals and one bronze.

Jacob Bell, 11, was in fine form, setting six PBs. Jacob's best swim was his 100m backstroke in a time of 1.29.79, earning him a bronze medal.

Jacob's team mate Zavier Goswell performed very well and won two silver and two bronze medals.

Mikhaila Flint, 12, swam top times and brought home four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Tegan Hanks, 12, was very happy with her two gold and two silver medals. Tegan's brother Blake swam a massive 25.13 sec PB in his 200m IM. He swam a fantastic time of 3.39.33 to win a gold medal. He also won a gold medal in the 100m backstroke.

The Heffernan sisters both set three personal best times. One of Kaia's best swims was her 100m butterfly (with a 3.18 sec PB) and Jakarra's was her 200m freestyle (with a 7.11 sec PB). Jakarra was very happy with her first place in her pet event, the 100m breaststroke.

The Carter-Attwood sisters Mae and Eve were dynamic. Mae performed extremely well in the 50m sprints, setting PBs and earning three silver and one bronze medal. She also swam a bronze medal time in her 100m freestyle. Eve set three PBs and one of her best swims was her second in the 25m backstroke.

Austin Edwards-Bland, 8, had a fantastic morning, winning his 50m butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle.

Amber Benson, 7, had a great morning and her best swim was her 25m freestyle (1 sec PB). Amber's brother, Isaac, 9, also enjoyed the carnival. Isaac's best swim was his 50m freestyle in 45.64sec. Mitchell Milostic, 11, performed very well and swam personal best times in 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle.

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson were very proud of all the swimmers.

A big thank you to all the parents who helped with managing the team and officiating.