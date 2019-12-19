Cannons make a splash at state championships

Mikhalia Flint, coach Mark Erikson and Jy Parkinson at the 2019 McDonald's Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

Mikhalia Flint, coach Mark Erikson and Jy Parkinson at the 2019 McDonald's Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

THE CANNONVALE Cannons swimming team produced some incredible results amid international competition at the 2019 McDonald’s Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

Jy Parkinson (14), Mikhalia Flint (14), Jacob Bell (12) and Jacob Dewis (14) all achieved personal best times in what coach Mark Erikson described as “intense” competition.

“It’s great to see the swimming is at a very high standard,” Erikson said.

“There’s teams from Japan, Korea, Hungary, Melbourne, Sydney and New Zealand, but our kids are mixing in with these guys and mixing in well.”

Mikhalia Flint scored bronze in the 200-metre individual medley, 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly while taking 1.6 seconds off her PB for the 200m backstroke in the heats and finishing 6th in the final.

She also placed 9th in the 100m freestyle event and with an excellent swim managed to finish 5th in the final with a time of 58.4 seconds.

In his state swimming debut, Jacob Bell swam a PB in the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

He shaved a whopping 10.7s off his personal best during the 800m freestyle placing 11th overall.

The Cannonvale Cannons’ success continued with Jacob Dewis who swam PBs in 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley with a time of 2:31.8 minutes.

Dewis, alongside fellow Cannon Jy Parkinson, also competed in the Swimming North Queensland relay team and brought home silver in both the freestyle and medley relay.

Jy Parkinson had further success in the pool achieving PBs in 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley and finishing 4th in the 200m backstroke after smashing 4.8s off his PB. .

Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club president Raylene Rasmussen said it was great to see local swimmers proving themselves on a competitive stage.

“The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club are very proud of these swimmers and their achievements so far,” she said.

The competition will continue until Friday with all swimmers competing in events until the end of the week.