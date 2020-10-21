Cannons make splash in Mackay bringing home gold, PBs

Cannonvale Cannons swimmers Evie Doherty and Koa Harland at the GBR Swimming Carnival in Mackay. Photo: Contributed

THERE were 35 Cannonvale Cannons swimmers who completed at the GBR Swimming Carnival in Mackay at the weekend.

Club coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson had their hands full trying to keep up with all the swimmers and their races.

The coaches were very impressed with the swimmers’ achievements and their sportsmanship.

Here’s how the swimmers fared:

Young Cannons (under 10 years):

Nelson Malady, Charlie Doherty and Scarlett Gascoyne performed extremely well earning personal best times and top placings in all their races.

Austin Edwards-Bland, 10, was very competitive winning seven of his events.

Mason Harland put in a mighty effort setting PBs in all of his swims.

Mason’s sister Ruby, 8, swam a super 50m backstroke in 57.27sec.

Evie Doherty, Harris Delac and Koa Harland, all 6, swam extremely well and had an enjoyable carnival.

Rory Gascoyne swam PBs in his 50m backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.

One of Hayden Bradley’s best swims was his 50m backstroke in a time of 57.12s (a 4.85s PB).

Tora Delac, 10, swam a fantastic 50m breaststroke in 54.88sec (achieving a 8.11sec PB).

Cannonvale Cannons on the starting blocks at the GBR Swimming Carnival in Mackay. Photo: Contributed

Older Cannons (over 10 years):

Jacob Bell, Blake Hanks, Ella Harland, Lochlan Jamieson, Tiana Bell, Callum Henry, Indiana Hill, Juke Ferguson, Tate Harland, Jacob Dewis, Jy Parkinson, Kate McDonald, Jakarra Heffernan, Sahara Hill, Tegan Hanks, Mikhaila Flint and Zavier Goswell had a very successful weekend of racing, smashing all their swims.

Two of Remy Hedges’ best swims earned her gold medals and were her 100m breaststroke and 200m IM.

Lilli Bond swam five PBs and her best swims were her 200m IM (3rd) and 100m backstroke (2nd).

Oli Bond swam a top 200m backstroke in 3.39.24 achieving a 14.94sec PB.

One of Jai Dennison’s best swims was his 200m freestyle, which he swam in a fantastic time of 2.56.36.