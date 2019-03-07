CANNONS MAKE SPLASH

A collage of the Cannonvale Cannons relay swimmers who impressed at the NQ Championships last weekend.

A collage of the Cannonvale Cannons relay swimmers who impressed at the NQ Championships last weekend.

SWIMMING: Sixteen Cannonvale Cannons travelled to Townsville to compete at the NQ Swim Championships last weekend.

Club coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson were very proud and impressed by how all the swimmers performed.

The Cannons started the NQ Champs in fine form in the March Past.

All the swimmers thoroughly enjoyed the relays and were very excited with their medals.

There were two male teams, the 12 and under team won a silver medal in freestyle and medley relays and the senior team (8-16 years) team won a bronze medal in both relays.

The two female teams won silver medals for freestyle and medley relays.

Eden Hedges and Mikhaila Flint performed extremely well in all the swims and were named age champions. Jy Parkinson swam fantastic times all weekend and top placings. His standouts were his 800m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 200m IM.

Jacob Bell swam top times in all of his races. One of his medal swims was his 400m IM which he swam in 6.33.46 (a 14.32 sec PB).

Jacob's sister, Tiana, did a great job swimming with the senior girls in the freestyle relay.

She swam her 100m leg in an impressive 1.28.

Mae Carter-Attwood and Austin Edwards-Bland's best swims were their 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Blake Hanks' 100m breaststroke was a time of 1.50.07 (a 9.11sec PB).

Blake's sister, Tegan, swam top placings in all her events. Her best swims were her 200m freestyle (silver medal and 5.18sec PB), 200m backstroke (silver medal and a 10.5 sec PB) and 200m breaststroke (gold medal and 13 sec PB).

Gus Hedges was very happy with his 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 200m IM. Remy Hedges swam extremely well all weekend and her best swim was the 100m breaststroke, earning her a bronze medal.

Jakarra Heffernan, aged 15 years, swam massive PBs in the 200m IM and 200m breaststroke.

Jakarra's sister, Kaia also swam big PBs. Her best swims were her 200m IM (11.5sec PB), 100m breaststroke (6.7sec PB) and 100m butterfly (a 6 sec PB).

Kain Zacher, aged 13 years, swam a fantastic time in his 200m IM taking close to 20 seconds off his previous best.

Juke Ferguson's best swims were his 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

Juke's brother, Orry, achieved personal best times in three 50m races.