Cannons make strong return to competition with several wins

The Cannonvale Cannons travelled to Townsville for the first meet of the season last weekend. Pictured are (back, from left) Jacob Bell, Ella Harland, Holly Perrin, Lilli Bond, coach Ken Crittenden, Remy Hedges, Mitchell Milostic, (front) Olli Bond, Jai Dennison, Mason Harland, Tate Harland and Tiana Bell. Photo: Contributed

THE Cannonvale Cannons have launched into the swimming season with outstanding personal best times.

Last weekend was busy poolside as one Cannon competed in Brisbane and another 13 travelled to Townsville.

Mikhaila Flint and coach Mark Erickson travelled to Brisbane to participate in the Queensland Talent Identification Swim Clinic.

Mikhaila was one of 33 girls selected from Queensland in the 13 to 16-year-old age group.

Across the weekend, swimmers undertook a series of test sets and developed a profile of their strengths and weaknesses and both Mark and Mikhaila thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.

Meanwhile, coach Ken Crittenden travelled to Townsville to support the 13 Cannonvale Cannons competing in their first swim carnival for the season, the Gardens Preparation Short Course Meet.

Jacob Bell, 13, smashed all of his races and set massive personal bests with a huge swim program.

He swam the 400m IM 5.32.65, landing first place and state qualifying time with a 6.2 second personal best.

In the 400m freestyle he placed second with a 10 second personal best and also managed to shave valuable seconds off his PB for the 100 and 200m backstroke.

Mitchell Milostic swam personal bests in all his events and cut a massive 20.70 seconds off his 200m backstroke.

Jy Parkinson won seven of his eight events and also swam personal bests in every event.

The Harland family continued the wins and had a very successful carnival, with Mason, Tate and Ella all swimming personal bests.

At just eight years old, Nelson Malady smashed his two swims and took seven seconds off his 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle times.

Lilli Bond swam personal bests in all her events and her brother Oli also had a brilliant day in the pool, swimming the 100m IM in 1.39.14.

Jai Dennison swam extremely well in his 100m and 200m backstroke and Remy Hedges’ best swims were her 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Holly Perrin swam excellent times in her 100m backstroke and 100m IM, taking more than seven seconds off her previous times.

Tiana Bell, 12, rounded out an excellent week of swimming with some massive personal best times in every race.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club will be starting club nights on Wednesday, September 2, from 5pm.

All new swimmers and their families are welcome.