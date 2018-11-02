Cannons members go the distance at club night

SWIMMING: Forty swimmers participated at the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club's distance club night on October 24.

Swimmers had an opportunity to swim some longer distance events than they are normally able to swim.

It was great to see some of the younger swimmers attempting 25m events and the older ones attempting up to 1500m.

At the start of the night, Paige Allen, Airlie Frisch, Fedor Roganov and Jack Ganter were presented with Upgrade certificates.

Mikhaila Flint was presented with a Club Record certificate for 100m backstroke.

Jack Ganter and Matilda Nicholes won the chocolate awards for their PBs.

Highlights from club night include:

Eden Hedges, aged 16 years, swimming 1500m freestyle in under 18min 12sec.

Jy Parkinson, aged 13 years, swimming a massive 31.92sec PB in his 800m freestyle, which he swam in a fantastic time of 9.38.31.

Jakarra Heffernan, aged 14 years, swam her first 800m freestyle and swam an excellent time of 10min 35sec.

Jacob Dewis, aged 13 years, swam a 19.5sec PB in his 400m freestyle in an awesome time of 5.03.48.

Mikhaila Flint, aged 12 years, swam a 12.4sec PB in her 400m IM in a great time of 5.28.23.

Blake Lovelock, Remy Hedges and Hayden Bradley swam personal best times in all their swims.

Blake swam a 10sec PB in his 100m breaststroke and a 4.3sec PB in his 100m freestyle.

Remy's best swim was her 200m breaststroke in which she did a 5sec PB.

Hayden swam a 8sec PB in his 25m freestyle and a 3.1sec PB in his 25m backstroke.

Hayden's sister, Olivia, also swam a top time in her 25m freestyle of 26.3sec.

Tyler Greenhill, aged 11 years, smashed his 200m backstroke, which he swam in 3.56.91.

Gus Hedges swam a 3.12sec PB in his 200m freestyle, which he swam in a fantastic time of 2.25.10.

Libby Crisp (10 years) was extremely competitive in her 50m breaststroke and achieved a great time of 1.20.16 (2.27sec PB).

Amber Benson swam top times in her 50m freestyle and 25m breaststroke. Amber's brother, Isaac, swam a 2.15sec PB in his 50m Breaststroke.